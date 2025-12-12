AJAX Engineering Leads with Innovative Concreting Solutions at EXCON 2025

Bengaluru, Dec 12th: AJAX Engineering, India’s leading concreting solutions provider has launched UDAAN its newest compact, versatile and mobile concrete mixing solution at EXCON 2025. With UDAAN, AJAX is establishing a new category in the industry widening the pathway to mechanised concreting across India’s growing construction landscape.

At a time when mechanised concreting penetration in India remains comparatively low, UDAAN strengthens AJAX’s mission of deepening adoption among emerging contractors and local builders supporting the country’s broader infrastructure goals and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Developed and manufactured in India, UDAAN features a 0.8 cu.m drum, compact design, high manoeuvrability and a CEV Stage V–compliant engine, making it well-suited for diverse site conditions and evolving regulatory requirements. UDAAN supports the transition from manual, labour-intensive practices to mechanised concreting addressing acute labour shortages and enabling smaller contractors to adopt efficient, repeatable and scalable mechanised workflow.

Speaking about the launch at Excon 2025, Mr. Shubhabrata Saha, MD & CEO at AJAX Engineering, said, “For more than three decades, AJAX has played a defining role in shaping India’s concreting ecosystem from pioneering SLCMs to introducing precision technologies like our patented Load-Cell. The need for safer, faster and more reliable concreting solutions has never been more critical. With UDAAN, we are deepening the reach of mechanised concreting into emerging markets, while continuing to strengthen our legacy of engineering excellence, service reliability and innovation.

Beyond UDAAN, AJAX showcased one of the most comprehensive product portfolios at EXCON this year. It included the company’s range of SLCMs, Patented Self-propelled Boom Pump, Batching Plants, Electric Concrete Pumps and India’s first indigenously developed 3D Concrete Printer capable of constructing a 350 sq. m structure in three days. The company also presented its indigenously developed Slip Form Paver, a flagship model recently exported to Russia and Africa, reinforcing its “Make in India, Made for the World” commitment.

AJAX also highlighted its industry-leading patented Load-Cell technology, which delivers highly accurate concrete measurement, a benchmark in ensuring quality and consistency across diverse applications. The company operates on the belief that quality is the backbone of reliability, customer confidence and long-term success. This principle is embedded across AJAX’s design, manufacturing, and servicing processes which is supported by strong systems and disciplined execution. We also work closely with our vendors to uphold the same standards ensuring every component meets expectations. This integrated approach enhances performance, minimizes failures and reinforces customer trust.

With Four advanced manufacturing facilities and plans to commission another, the company continues to invest heavily in R&D and new product development. These technology investments are matched by an equal focus on capability building through the AJAX School of Concrete, where operators and technicians are trained to handle modern machinery with precision. Thus, effectively bridging the skills gap and enabling projects to fully realise the benefits of advanced equipment.

AJAX’s strong after-sales and service ecosystem, supported by over 100 touchpoints, ensures customers benefit from dependable uptime and nation-wide parts availability. Its international footprint continues to grow, with distributors in 23 countries and products now reaching 45 global markets. With 33 years of engineering experience, AJAX is committed to advancing India’s concreting ecosystem through technology, skilling and site-ready solutions that contribute to safer, faster and more consistent construction outcomes.