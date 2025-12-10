Akamai Technologies Announces Acquisition of Function-as-a-Service Company Fermyon

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Akamai Technologies, Inc., the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced that it has acquired Fermyon the serverless WebAssembly company. As artificial intelligence (AI) inference shifts to the edge, combining Fermyon’s cloud-native WebAssembly (Wasm) function-as-a-service (FaaS) with Akamai’s globally distributed platform enables enterprises to build edge-native applications that offer improved performance and lower costs compared to traditional cloud-native apps.

“Fermyon’s FaaS capabilities, combined with Akamai’s cloud, will make it even easier for developers to innovate and execute lightweight code at the edge,” said Adam Karon, chief operating officer and general manager, Cloud Technology Group, Akamai Technologies. “As Akamai continues to expand compute from core data centers to the edge of the internet, this technology will give developers a broad continuum of cloud native and serverless options to build and deploy their next great application.”

Fermyon is a leader in both serverless functions and WebAssembly and is active in the open-source community. The company maintains the Spin and SpinKube Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open-source projects and is a member of the Bytecode Alliance, all activities that Akamai will continue to support. Further, Fermyon’s employees, including co-founders Matt Butcher and Radu Matei, will join Akamai’s Cloud Technology Group and continue to champion Fermyon’s open-source project leadership and create the next generation of serverless technologies.

In addition, by acquiring Fermyon, Akamai plans to deepen the integration between the edge functions platform and its performance and security products. The resulting cloud computing platform aims to make it even faster and easier for developers to build, deploy, and secure applications at the edge that outperform cloud-native applications for less money the same way they can in core data centers today.

Akamai anticipates no material impact to the company’s financial guidance for 2025 as a result of the transaction.