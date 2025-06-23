Akhilesh Pahwa: Setting the trends right away

The face of fashion. Akhilesh Pahwa has defined the vogue yet again for the millennial-male with his premier men’s wear collection. This collection was introduced at the well-renowned luxury brand Ravissant, located in New Friends Colony, New Delhi.

The designer never fails to live up to his name. Each entity of the collection is an act of sheer brilliance. The air of flamboyancy about the style and the creativity of designs are admirable for every eye that falls on it. The impeccable designs make a man look both chivalrous and gentle at the same time. This creation just defines elegance, the right way. The designer has his presence across continents with stores located in New Delhi, Melbourne and Dubai.