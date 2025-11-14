Akums Reports Q2 FY26 Results; Strengthens International Presence

New Delhi, 14 November 2025: Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India’s Largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO), announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

The CDMO segment remained the key contributor with revenue of ₹804 crore. Volumes for the CDMO vertical grew 7% y-o-y, as against muted industry volume growth, reflecting Akums’ position as preferred CMDO partner in India. The domestic Branded Formulations business recorded revenue of ₹122 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 21.6%, supported by focused portfolio management. The Branded Export segment, although had seasonal impact from various countries, maintained healthy EBITDA margin of 24.5%,

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Akums reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,018 crore compared to ₹1,024 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹1,033 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA stood at ₹94 crore with a margin of 9.3%. The PAT was ₹43 crore. For the first half of FY26, revenue stood at ₹2,042 crore with an EBITDA of ₹223 crore (margin of 10.9%) and PAT of ₹107 crore.

The Hon’ble President of Zambia recently did ground breaking of the pharmaceutical plant, set up as a joint venture between Akums and the Govt. of The Republic of Zambia. This marks a significant step in expanding Akums’ global reach. The Zambian facility is aimed at supporting access to quality medicines across the SADC Countries, with product range across multiple therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

Another milestone Akums achieved recently was the first commercial supply of formulations in Europe, with the supply of Dapagliflozin tablets to Switzerland. Akums will also supply Rivaroxaban tablets in Europe in Q3. The European contract for oral liquid supply is on track with Plant 2 undergoing EU-GMP Audit in October.