AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems to Feature on “Brands of Tomorrow” Season 2 for Sustainability Innovation

Kolkata, 14th August, 2024: AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems, is set to be featured in the second season of Brands of Tomorrow, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on August 19th, 2024. This feature will delve into the Founder & CEO, Navkaran Singh Bagga’s journey and his efforts to address global water scarcity through innovative atmospheric water generation technology.

In Brands of Tomorrow, Mr. Bagga will share insights into his mission to create sustainable solutions for water accessibility. As the head of Akvo, he has focused on developing technology that generates drinking water from air, offering a renewable alternative amidst growing concerns over water resources.

“I am honored to be featured on Brands of Tomorrow and to have the opportunity to share Akvo’s journey with a wider audience,” said Navkaran Singh Bagga. “Our goal has always been to provide a sustainable solution to one of the world’s most pressing issues—water scarcity. Through this feature, I hope to inspire others to join us in making a meaningful impact on global water conservation.”

Since its founding in 2017, Akvo has expanded its reach globally, with installations in over 15 countries. The company’s atmospheric water generation systems produce an average of 100 million liters of water annually, underscoring their impact on communities facing water scarcity.

Bagga’s inclusion in Brands of Tomorrow highlights his leadership in the clean-tech sector and his commitment to environmental sustainability. The feature will provide viewers with a deeper understanding of how Akvo’s technology works and the broader implications for global water conservation efforts.