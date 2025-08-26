Albertsons Companies Appoints Sunil Gopinath as CEO of Albertsons Companies India

BENGALURU, India, August 26, 2025 — Albertsons® Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, today announced the appointment of Sunil Gopinath as Chief Executive Officer of Albertsons Companies India, the company’s new global technology and innovation center located in Bengaluru.

Albertsons Cos. India marks a strategic investment in developing scalable technology solutions aimed at modernizing core systems; integrating data science and artificial intelligence (AI); and accelerating enterprise-wide retail transformation. As a global innovation hub, the center will enhance Albertsons Cos.’ global technology leadership by collaborating with teams in the U.S. and Manila to deliver impactful solutions that elevate the shopping experience for over 40 million customers each week.

“We’re building the technology solutions and digital products needed for Albertsons Cos.’ growth, and Sunil’s appointment as CEO of Albertsons Cos. India will enable us to extend our global team’s capabilities to support this pivotal moment in our technology strategy,” said Anuj Dhanda, EVP and Chief Technology and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos. “His deep expertise in scaling innovation hubs and leading transformative digital initiatives makes him the ideal leader to shape our Bengaluru global capability center into a powerhouse of retail technology. Sunil is not just building a team. He’s cultivating a culture of innovation that will drive our enterprise forward and redefine the grocery experience for millions of customers worldwide.”

As CEO, Gopinath will lead the development of the Bengaluru center, which is expected to onboard associates over the next 18 months. Key areas of focus will include customer experience; eCommerce; merchandising; +cloud engineering; security; and advanced data and AI-driven roles. The strategic investment in India underscores the company’s commitment to modernizing and owning its core technology platforms; building enterprise grade data and AI capabilities; and leveraging Bengaluru’s robust retail tech talent and vibrant innovation ecosystem.

“Albertsons Cos. India is a strategic investment focused on developing and transforming how technology enhances the customer experience at Albertsons Cos., through the creation of proprietary, AI- and data-driven solutions,” said Gopinath. “Bengaluru’s rich talent pool in retail technology and thriving innovation ecosystem make it an ideal location for this journey. I’m honored to lead our teams in shaping the future of grocery retail.”

Gopinath brings over 25 years of experience in building and scaling global technology operations. Prior to joining Albertsons Cos., he served as CEO of Rakuten India, where he led high-performing technology teams and spearheaded large-scale digital transformation initiatives. His career spans global enterprises and technology innovators, with a strong focus on retail, eCommerce and digital platforms, uniquely positioning him to lead Albertsons Cos. India as a strategic center for innovation and capability development.