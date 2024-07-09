Alchemist Group re-launches Boutique Executive Search Wing, Alchemist Human Assets Solutions [HAS]

Mumbai, July 9, 2024: Alchemist Talent Solutions, a trailblazer in the recruitment industry with a legacy spanning 15+ years, is excited to announce the re-launch of its boutique Executive Search Company, this time in partnership with an industry veteran, Mr. Rohit Adya, as a co-founder and director. Rohit’s extensive experience and strategic vision gathered over 4 decades In the Consumer Durables, Print Media, Television, Consulting, Telecom, Digital Services, Advisory & Board Roles in leading companies will be instrumental in driving the success of Alchemist HAS. The group has brought in a new Business Head to run the vertical, Arshad Qureshi. Arshad brings with him 24 years of experience in Sales, People Development, People Management and Business Management.

“The re-launch of our Executive Search Company marks an exciting new chapter for Alchemist Human Assets Solutions,” said Manish Porwal, Managing Director of Alchemist Talent Solutions. “We have always believed that round pegs don’t fit into square holes, and our nuanced understanding of both talent and roles reflects this philosophy. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional personalised service and strategic insights to our clients and candidates.” Rohit Adya adds, “I have always admired the way Alchemist has worked in their two zones of marketing solutions and talent solutions. I am glad I am now a part of this ecosystem and will be able to contribute from within. People are the biggest and most critical resource for any corporation of today, and Alchemist will play the role of providing that solution, so strategic to any organisation’s success.”

Rajkumar Remalli, Director of Alchemist HAS, added, “With the combined expertise of our talent and with Rohit Adya joining us, we are poised to deliver unparalleled service and successful placements in the marketing, media, and communication industries. Their leadership will be key in driving our continued growth and excellence.”

“We are committed to providing a high level of personalized service and successful placements,” said Anujita Jain, Director of Alchemist HAS. “Our clients can expect an even higher level of strategic insights and bespoke solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

“We believe that everyone has unique strengths, and every project requires specific skills. Thus, a talent search is different from filling vacancies. Our goal is to align talent and skills with job requirements, so our clients benefit,” says Arshad Qureshi, Business Head at Alchemist HAS.