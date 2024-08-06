ALDO Brings Cartoon Classics to Life with an Upcoming Looney Tunes™ Collection

Mumbai, India (6th August 2024) – Renowned global fashion footwear and accessories brand, ALDO, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), is thrilled to announce its first-ever collection inspired by the iconic Looney Tunes characters. Launching on the 6th of August, the Looney Tunes x ALDO limited-edition capsule collection captures the imaginative and spirited essence of both brands – blending ageless charm with contemporary design for a vibrant celebration of creativity.

This limited-edition collection brings the mischievous world of Looney Tunes to life through a variety of footwear, handbags, and accessories for men and women. Featuring bold, colorful designs inspired by cherished characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety Bird, the collection is characterized by lively graphics, vivid colors, and whimsical elements that embody the animated world of Looney Tunes. From sleek loafers and standout stilettos to sporty sneakers and comfortable slides, each piece merges classic and contemporary styles. Additionally, all footwear styles feature ALDO Pillow Walk™ technology, crafted with dual density foam and padded insoles to blend comfort and style seamlessly.

“This collaboration with WBDGCP has allowed us to infuse our designs with the timeless humor and joy that these characters represent,” says Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, Chief ALDO Brand and Product Officer. “Our aim was to create a collection that not only celebrates these iconic Looney Tunes characters but also invites our customers to embrace their playful side and indulge in a bit of nostalgia. This collaboration is a true testament to the fun and ingenuity that both Looney Tunes and ALDO bring to the table.”

The Looney Tunes x ALDO Collection is available for purchase both online at ALDOShoes.in and at select stores.