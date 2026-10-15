All State Fastener Boosts Heavy Truck Operations

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Oct 15 —All State Fastener (ASF), a family-owned global distributor of standard and engineered fasteners and related production components, today announced the grand opening of its newest distribution facility located in Chillicothe, Ohio—significantly expanding the company’s infrastructure serving the heavy truck manufacturing industry and its extensive network of tier suppliers.

The new facility represents a major expansion of ASF’s presence in the strategically important Central Ohio manufacturing corridor. Located at 360 Douglas Avenue in Chillicothe, the newly acquired building replaces ASF’s existing Chillicothe operation less than ten miles away. The Douglas Avenue distribution center (Douglas) is already fully operational, housing tens of millions of dollars in inventory and providing significant additional capacity to support the company’s rapidly growing heavy truck and tiered components business.

The investment is part of a broader expansion of ASF’s North American distribution network in 2026. In recent months, the company has added operations in Renton, Washington; Ste. Thérèse, Quebec; and Mexicali, Mexico. Together, these expansions have added more than 100,000 square feet of distribution capacity, positioning additional inventory, resources and expertise closer to customers across key manufacturing markets.

ASF anticipates further expansion in 2027, with additional facilities targeted in Mexico and the Northeastern United States.

Dan Hill, CEO of All State Fastener, said: “All State Fastener is growing with purpose, expanding in the markets where our customers need us, investing ahead of demand and building the capabilities to win new business across a broader range of industries and products. We have ambitious plans for ASF, and the investments we’re making today are creating the platform for that next stage of growth.”

The Douglas Avenue facility is particularly significant to ASF’s growing heavy truck business, providing additional distribution infrastructure in proximity to major manufacturers and their tier networks. The operation enables ASF to maintain greater inventory closer to customer production while supporting increasingly sophisticated component and distribution programs.

Andrew Taylor, COO of All State Fastener, said: “From an operational standpoint, Douglas gives us the capacity and flexibility to grow with our customers from a centrally located, multi-use facility that can service every tier of the heavy truck network.”

The Douglas facility supports more than 40 employees, including a significant number of new hires, helping ASF double its employment headcount in the Chillicothe area. Operationally, it adds space and capabilities for inventory, kitting and assembly, sequencing, vendor-managed inventory, Class C components, cross-docking and quality inspection.

The building was acquired in a private transaction by the Giorgio family, which has owned and operated All State Fastener since its founding in 1963.

Nolan Monforton, CFO of All State Fastener, said: “All State Fastener is making significant investments in talent, facilities and technology across the company, demonstrating the breadth and intentionality of our growth plans moving forward. We are also aggressively pursuing acquisitions we believe can strengthen our capabilities, expand our reach and enhance the value we provide new and existing customers.”

As part of that strategy, ASF is actively seeking opportunities to partner with established fastener and component distribution businesses whose owners are looking for a long-term home with the resources, capabilities and commitment to support continued growth.

Nick Giorgio, ASF co-owner and Board Member, said: “For our family, growth has always been about building a lasting legacy through strategic investment, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our people. Our continued investment reflects our confidence in ASF’s future and our dedication to cultivating a culture of excellence and opportunity. Our vision continues to position ASF as an industry leader and an employer of choice, attracting exceptional talent and empowering our people to build meaningful, rewarding careers.”

The expansion also creates additional capacity for ASF to broaden its overall transportation business beyond traditional fasteners into a wider range of Class C and tiered components, increasing the products and services the company can provide across multiple tiers of customer manufacturing operations.