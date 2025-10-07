Alliance City opens Sea Breeze, Mumbai’s newest address for custom luxury living with cutting-edge aluminium formwork technology.

Mumbai, October 7, 2025: Alliance City is proud to announce Sea Breeze, an amazing residential development in the heart of Santacruz West that sets a new standard for luxury living with its cutting-edge construction technology and unique customisation options. The project has huge 4BHK Palace Residences, each one built with great care to architectural accuracy using cutting-edge aluminium formwork casting technology.

Engineering Excellence Meets Artistic Architecture

In Mumbai’s competitive luxury real estate market, Sea Breeze stands out because Alliance City is the first company to use aluminium formwork technology on standalone projects. This cutting-edge building method lets the company customise each floor with incredible accuracy. This advanced casting system uses high-strength aluminium alloy panels to make monolithic concrete structures. This guarantees better quality, faster construction times, and most importantly, the ability to perfectly customise each home.

Aluminium formwork casting produces incredibly smooth finishes, doesn’t need extra plastering, and naturally makes buildings more resistant to earthquakes. This is very important for high-rise urban developments.

Ankita Luharukha, the founder of Alliance City, says, “We think that luxury isn’t just about having a lot of space and nice things; it’s also about being precise, making high-quality homes, and being able to make homes that really reflect what modern city families want. Sea Breeze is proof of how committed we are to making new things. We’re not just putting up apartments; we’re also using aluminium formwork technology to make custom homes where each floor can be made to fit the needs of the homeowner. All of this is done while maintaining the highest structural integrity and finish quality standards.”

A Symphony of Luxury and Location

Sea Breeze is in a great spot on East Cross Lane in Santacruz West, giving residents easy access to all of Mumbai’s major attractions:

• Santacruz Station: 5 minutes • Domestic Airport: 10 minutes • Nanavati Hospital: 10 minutes

• 15 minutes to Juhu Beach and Carter Road

The development has world-class amenities like a state-of-the-art gym, dedicated parking, an air-conditioned lobby on the second floor, a terrace garden, high-speed elevators, and 24-hour CCTV surveillance. This makes for a comfortable, safe, and stylish lifestyle.

Innovation that lasts

The aluminium formwork system that Sea Breeze used to build is not only effective, but it is also good for the environment. The formwork panels can be used again and again, up to 300 times. This cuts down on construction waste and the project’s carbon footprint, which shows that Alliance City is committed to building cities that are good for the environment.

Alliance City is a real estate development company that looks to the future. It is dedicated to building architecturally beautiful and technologically advanced homes. Ankita Luharukha’s visionary leadership has made Alliance City a developer that cares about quality, accuracy, and design that puts the customer first.