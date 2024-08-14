Allied Blenders Reports 10 Percent EBITDA Margin and Rs 11 Crore PAT in Q1FY25

Mumbai, 14th August 2024: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), the 3rd largest spirits company in India, has announced its financial results for the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (Q1FY25).

Total Income at ₹ 1,769 crore

Higher by 0.5% vs ₹ 1,760 crore in Q4FY24 and lower by 7.3% vs ₹ 1,909 crore in Q1FY24

Income from Operations at ₹ 759 crore

Lower by 1.4% vs ₹ 770 crore in Q4FY24 and lower by 6.8% vs ₹ 815 crore in Q1FY24

EBITDA at ₹ 76 crore

Higher by 22.0% vs ₹ 62 crore in Q4FY24 and higher by 44.0% vs ₹ 53 crore in Q1FY24

Commenting on the results, Alok Gupta, Managing Director of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, stated, ” We delivered strong growth in profitability this quarter, driven by a strategic brand mix and cost-saving initiatives, despite facing short-term demand servicing challenge. With the successful IPO in July 2024 behind us, we are more confident in our ability to deliver sustained growth and enhance shareholder value creation. We remain dedicated to advancing excellence and achieving new accomplishments”.

Performance Review:

Income from Operations at ₹ 759 crore in Q1FY25 was lower by 1.4% vs ₹ 770 crore in Q4FY24 and lower by 6.8% vs ₹ 815 crore in Q1FY24. Despite strong demand for our products, persistent delayed receivables from a key market since H2FY24 which has impacted the industry as well, continued to affect our overall servicing needs and short-term volume growth in Q1FY25.

Note: Income from Operations is Total Income less Excise Duty. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by Income from Operations

Overall, we delivered 7.3 mn cases in Q1FY25, a growth of 2.7% vs 7.1 mn cases in Q4FY24 and lower by 11.8% vs 8.2 mn cases in Q1FY24. However, the momentum of premiumization continued as Prestige & Above volume salience increased to 36.9% in Q1FY25 as compared to 33.5% in Q1FY24 and value salience increased to 46.1% in Q1FY25 as compared to 43.2% in Q1FY24.

Following our successful IPO in July, 2024 and the subsequent strengthening of our balance sheet, our ability to meet demand and cater to customer servicing needs has significantly improved.

EBITDA at ₹ 76 crore grew by 22.0% as compared to ₹ 62 crore in Q4FY24 and grew by 44.0% as compared to ₹ 53 crore in Q1FY24. The strong performance in EBITDA was driven by strong focus on state brand mix and cost optimization initiatives

Business Highlights:

Zoya: Premium to Luxury gin launched in Maharashtra

Post the successful launch in Haryana, ABDL expands Zoya into Maharashtra and is now available in key markets of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur. This move is designed to cater to the increasing demand for premium gin in the key urban markets of Maharashtra; especially Pune and the megapolis of Mumbai

ICONiQ White: Continued expansion across India

The world’s fastest-growing spirits brand of 2023, ICONiQ White, has been launched in three new states and union territories (UT) of Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Chandigarh expanding its presence to a total of 17 states and union territories. To be available pan-India by Q3FY25

The Millionaires’ Club: Global Rankings 2024

As per The Millionaire’s Club Global Rankings 2024, our millionaire brands are amongst the leading brands globally