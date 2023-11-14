AlpFin Welcomes Industry Expert Chris de Sibert as Global Head of Sales & Marketing

Global – 14th November 2023 – Alp Financial Ltd (AlpFin) the global trading technology service provider for institutional clients is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris de Sibert who has joined the agency brokerage as the Global Head of Sales and Marketing. With a career spanning 30 years in foreign exchange sales at Tier 1 banks and FinTech companies, Chris brings a wealth of expertise that will play a pivotal role in driving AlpFin’s institutional strategy forward.

Having held key positions at institutions such as MUFG, HSBC, Bank of America, and RBS, he will be collaborating closely with Andrea Sanna, AlpFin’s Global Head of Liquidity Management and Operations, to collaboratively chart a path for strategic success.

Andrea Sanna, Global Head of Liquidity Management at AlpFin, who spearheaded the hiring process, expressed great pride in welcoming Chris to the AlpFin team:

“I am confident that Chris de Sibert will make a significant impact here at AlpFin as our new Global Head of Sales and Marketing. I am eager to see his contributions as we continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities within our industry. The ever-evolving landscape within the institutional liquidity management space demands innovative solutions and new opportunities beckon for astute, forward-thinking strategies. Chris’s skill set and proven track record position him as a catalyst for progress as we seize new opportunities that will propel us toward continued success in exciting and new markets.”

In accepting his new role, Chris de Sibert, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at AlpFin remarked,

“It is well-known that I have a great passion for making businesses grow, and I am excited to take on this opportunity to work with AlpFin to achieve the most challenging goals, always putting the success of customers first.The dynamic interplay of challenges and opportunities within our industry fuels my passion to innovate and drive meaningful change. I am committed to making a profound impact at AlpFin, leveraging my expertise to navigate hurdles and transform opportunities into pathways for collective success.”

As AlpFin embraces this strategic addition to its leadership team, the company looks forward to leveraging Chris’s expertise to enhance its market presence and deliver exceptional value to clients.

For inquiries, please contact efxsales@alpfin.com