Alpine F1 Team Extend Memorabilia Partnership & Auction Gasly Signed Sim

BWT ALPINE F1® TEAM EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH MEMENTO EXCLUSIVES, ACTIVATING THE RENEWAL WITH GASLY SIGNED SIMULATOR AUCTION & THE CHANCE TO OWN AN ALPINE F1 TEAM SHOW CAR

The long-standing license agreement has been extended for multiple years • To mark the renewal, an A524 Simulator which has been signed by Pierre Gasly will be auctioned on f1authentics.com

A limited number of Official Alpine F1 Team Show Cars will be made available, with the first Alpine A524 made available via private bids on f1authentics.com

BWT Alpine F1® Team have renewed their licence agreement with UK-based Memento Exclusives – the sports memorabilia and manufacturing company specialising in show cars, simulators and re-engineered products.

The agreement enables Memento Exclusives to work in collaboration with the F1® team via the white label brand, F1®Authentics, to continue to sell official memorabilia, from Grand Prix used racewear to signed photos, helmets, bodywork and more. This new activation, however, will also see the company building and selling official BWT Alpine F1 Team show cars and simulators for the first time.

This exciting partnership development will be elevated by the auctioning of the first A524 Simulator to be made. This Simulator – made from official CAD from the team for the most authentic racing experience yet – has been tried and tested by BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Pierre Gasly and features a signature from the Alpine driver. Due to its special nature, it will be auctioned on F1® Authentics for one lucky collector to make theirs. F1® Authentics is run by Memento Exclusives under licence with Formula 1®.

The signed Simulator will be a headline item on F1 Authentics’ Styled for Speed auction – running between 11th June – 25thJune– which will also include Grand Prix used racewear from both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives and F1 Authentics:

“We’ve held a strong partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team for many years, working closely with them throughout their different eras, so it comes as a great pleasure to announce the license agreement renewal. And what better way to activate the contract extension than with this special ‘first of its kind’ Simulator signed by Pierre Gasly, which will be auctioned on F1 Authentics.”

David Gendry, Chief Commercial Officer for BWT Alpine F1 Team and Vice President of Communications for Alpine brand:

“We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Memento Exclusives. The uniqueness and the quality of the products available to fans and collectors are super exciting. We look forward to continuing our journey together.”

The auction will run from 11th-25th June and can be found here: www.f1authentics.com