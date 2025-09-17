Alumil India Opens New State-Of-The-Art Office In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Alumil India, the fully-owned Indian subsidiary of Alumil Group – one of the global pioneers in designing and manufacturing of high-quality window and door architectural aluminium systems has strengthened its commitment to the Indian market with the inauguration of its new 10,000 sq. ft. corporate office in Navi Mumbai. The space includes a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art experience centre, currently under development, designed to showcase innovative aluminium solutions for architects, developers and fabricators.

The new office is located at Shree Sawan Knowledge Park, Thane Belapur Road, Near Turbhe MIDC Road, Turbhe in Navi Mumbai and will serve as a strategic hub for technical collaboration, project management and customer engagement, enhancing Alumil’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across India’s high-growth infrastructure and real estate sectors.

“The new office marks a significant milestone in Alumil India’s journey. It reinforces our dedication to the Indian market and enhances our capabilities to serve large-scale projects with agility and innovation. Once completed, the experience centre will allow clients to interact directly with our systems, enabling more informed and inspired design decisions,” says Mr Theodoros Axouristos, Managing Director, Alumil India.

In addition to the new corporate office, Alumil India’s market presence is further strengthened through a network of eight dealer-owned standalone stores located in key cities including Mumbai, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolhapur and Indore. These stores expand Alumil’s reach and provide localised support to regional clients. Alumil India’s growing focus on large-scale projects and customised window and door architectural systems is supported by the company’s robust supply chain from manufacturing hubs in Greece, Dubai and Egypt.

“We are simultaneously expanding to deepen Alumil’s domestic footprint through localised R&D and engineering teams focused on climate-responsive solutions. A planned training academy for fabricators and industry professionals is also in the pipeline and we are actively promoting recycled aluminium products like Loop 80, containing 80 per cent recycled aluminium. Our comprehensive product portfolio, including premium windows, doors and façade solutions will continue to offer clients, architects and developers an immersive platform to explore cutting-edge innovations,” concludes Mr Axouristos.

Alumil India has already made a significant impact through over 500 landmark projects across India, such as 25 South and One Meraki in Mumbai, Kukreja Infinity in Nagpur, Happy Excelencia in Surat, Narsighar Villa in Jaipur, W Resort in Goa, and GVK Sky City in Hyderabad. These projects showcase high-performance windows, doors and curtain walls designed to suit India’s diverse climate and architectural trends.