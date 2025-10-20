Alumni Association of SAS (AASAS), Nagaland University to Celebrate Silver Jubilee on October 20, 2025

Medziphema, Nagaland | October 20, 2025: The Alumni Association of the School of Agricultural Sciences and Rural Development (SASRD), Nagaland University, Medziphema Campus (erstwhile COA, NEHU/SASRD, NU), is set to celebrate its 25th Anniversary (Silver Jubilee) on 20th October 2025 at the Multi-Purpose Hall, SAS, from 10:00 AM onwards. The momentous occasion will bring together alumni members from across the globe to commemorate a legacy of excellence, unity, and service to society.

The Alumni Association of SASRD (AASASRD) was officially established on 15th June 2000, during a meeting of former students at the RD Seminar Hall, SAS, Medziphema. The initiative was led by senior alumni including Mr. Hoto Yepthomi, Dr. K. Kire, Mr. Metsubo Jamir, Mr. K. Neibou Sekhose, and Dr. Akali Sema.

Under the motto “Quest for knowledge in the service of people,” the Association has grown into a vibrant network that promotes unity among former students while contributing meaningfully to agriculture and allied sectors. The first office bearers were Mr. Neibou Sekhose (President) and Prof. Akali Sema (General Secretary). The draft of the Association’s constitution was prepared by the General Secretary in 2003 and subsequently approved by the general body.

The emblem and flag of SASRD were designed by Shri Temjentoshi (B.Sc. Agri., 2nd Year) in 2003. Symbolizing excellence, peace, and unity, the emblem was featured on the green flag that was first hoisted on 19th October 2003 during SASRD’s Silver Jubilee. A monolith was also erected the same year to commemorate the occasion. In 2016, the Students’ Corner, donated by the 5th batch (Class of 1982), was inaugurated.

The Alumni Award, first presented in 2003 to Ms. Ruth Assumi, recognizes academic excellence with a ₹20,000 prize and citation.

The conceptualization of the Alumni Guest House began during a meeting held on 12th October 2006. A successful fundraising effort followed through a lottery draw in 2008, which included attractive prizes such as a Scorpio car and raised ₹13.50 lakhs, primarily contributed by alumni from Nagaland. The funds were utilized for the foundation work of the Guest House, while a portion was kept as a fixed deposit — the interest from which continues to fund the B.Sc (Ag) Topper’s Award annually. The remaining funds for construction were raised through contributions from alumni members. Special credit goes to Mr. Hoto Yepthomi for leading and ensuring the successful completion of the project. The foundation stone was laid by Shri Chotisüh Sazo, former Parliamentary Secretary, Govt. of Nagaland, on 20th October 2012, and the Guest House was officially handed over to Nagaland University on 31st August 2016 by Shri P. Longon, then Minister of Health & Family Welfare, in the presence of Lt. Prof. Pardeshi Lal, Former Vice-Chancellor.

Different alumni batches continue to sponsor annual meets, reflecting their commitment to giving back to their alma mater. The Annual Alumni Meet, celebrated every 20th October, honors teachers, felicitates toppers, and fosters reconnection among alumni.

The Silver Jubilee Celebration of AASASRD promises to be a historic event that not only honors the journey so far but also paves the way for greater collaboration and contribution in the years ahead. All alumni and stakeholders are warmly invited to participate and celebrate this significant milestone together.