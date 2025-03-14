Alvarez & Marsal Strengthens GCC Advisory Services with the Appointment of Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director

MUMBAI, INDIA, 14 March, 2025 – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has announced the appointment of Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director to strengthen the development and industrialization of its GCC/GBS Advisory Business. His appointment underscores A&M’s commitment to supporting mid-market private equity firms and corporates establish, optimize, and scale their GCC operations.
Mr. Ahluwalia brings over two decades of experience with a solid track record of driving growth, profitability, and innovation for businesses across industries including financial services, technology and telecom. He has led 50+ large projects including outsourcing, vendor consolidation, carve-out/asset monetization, people transfer/rebadging, and digital transformation etc. His deep expertise in greenfield setups, multi-geo rollouts, joint ventures, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models, will be instrumental in supporting A&M’s clients in enhancing operational efficiency and driving strategic growth.
Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Ahluwalia served as Group President of Global Financial Services at a leading BPM firm, overseeing a $300 million services business. His leadership journey includes key roles at General Electric, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini. Sameer has worked with global clients across 50+ countries including large multinational conglomerates, small and medium scale enterprises, family offices, and private equity firms.
Luis de Lucio, Managing Director and Head of Growth Markets at A&M, said, “India has solidified its position as a premier destination for global enterprises looking to build high-value, innovation-driven GCCs. As companies seek greater operational efficiency and strategic capabilities, A&M is committed to helping them navigate this transformation. With Sameer’s deep industry expertise and leadership, we are well-positioned to support organizations in leveraging India’s growth potential and establishing resilient, future-ready GCCs.”
Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director & Head – A&M India and GCC, added, “A&M’s GCC has expanded significantly in a short span of time, with 400 professionals supporting a diverse client base. Sameer’s appointment is a strategic move in scaling A&M’s GCC advisory practice, reflecting our commitment to serving the increasing demand for specialized operation-focused services. Sameer’s leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and scaling our offerings, to support our clients with end-to-end GCC setup, restructuring operating models, and integrating digital capabilities to enhance their scalability and cost efficiency.”
Manish Goyal, Managing Director at A&M GCC, added, “GCCs have become a key strategic lever in the operations strategy of an organization that necessitates an active consideration by virtue of having significant impact on the profitability, competitiveness, agility and ability to innovate. We bring a unique consultant-operator mindset to help our clients build and transform their GCCs. We are pleased to welcome Sameer to expand our GCC/GBS advisory offerings and meet the evolving needs of mid-market corporates and private equity firms.”
Sameer Singh Ahluwalia, Managing Director at A&M GCC said, “The GCC landscape in India is evolving rapidly, with businesses shifting towards advanced digital capabilities and specialized service models. As enterprises navigate this next phase of growth, there is a critical need for tailored advisory solutions that drive operational excellence, cost efficiency, and long-term value creation. A&M’s practical, results-driven approach provides the perfect foundation to help organizations capitalize on these opportunities. I am excited to join A&M and contribute to strengthening its GCC advisory practice, empowering clients to scale efficiently and achieve sustainable growth.”