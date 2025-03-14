Alvarez & Marsal Strengthens GCC Advisory Services with the Appointment of Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director

MUMBAI, INDIA, 14 March, 2025 – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has announced the appointment of Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director to strengthen the development and industrialization of its GCC/GBS Advisory Business. His appointment underscores A&M’s commitment to supporting mid-market private equity firms and corporates establish, optimize, and scale their GCC operations.

Mr. Ahluwalia brings over two decades of experience with a solid track record of driving growth, profitability, and innovation for businesses across industries including financial services, technology and telecom. He has led 50+ large projects including outsourcing, vendor consolidation, carve-out/asset monetization, people transfer/rebadging, and digital transformation etc. His deep expertise in greenfield setups, multi-geo rollouts, joint ventures, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models, will be instrumental in supporting A&M’s clients in enhancing operational efficiency and driving strategic growth.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Ahluwalia served as Group President of Global Financial Services at a leading BPM firm, overseeing a $300 million services business. His leadership journey includes key roles at General Electric, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini. Sameer has worked with global clients across 50+ countries including large multinational conglomerates, small and medium scale enterprises, family offices, and private equity firms.