Amara Raja Infra Commissions NTPC’s Anta Solar PV Project

Hyderabad, August 02nd, 2024: Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL), part of the $2 billion Amara Raja Group, has achieved another milestone in the renewable energy sector by successfully commissioning NTPC’s Anta (Ground Mounted) Solar PV Project of 90 MW/135MWp.

This project, spanning across 437-acres site in Anta, Baran District of Rajasthan, is the country’s first Balance of System (BoS) Solar contract awarded in 2021 from a CPSU. It is set to generate 213 million units of green energy per year and is commissioned in the existing premises of gas-fired thermal power station of NTPC in Anta.

The landmark project is part of ARIPL’s current 2000MW Solar PV Portfolio and constructed transmission infrastructure for evacuation of over 7500MW of renewable energy through EHV Sub-Station and Transmission lines in India.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. It has a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants spread across the country.