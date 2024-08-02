2nd August 2024: The biggest challenge for ecommerce platforms is to maintain pace with changing consumer trends. Customers want wide selection, low prices, and fast delivery, and these values differ for how each platform functions.

Interestingly, India’s fastest growing e-commerce platform now delivers more than 10 lakh items same-day and more than 40 lakh items next-day, while strengthening its commitment towards more sustainable deliveries. What stands out here is the ‘PRIME’ focus to make customers’ lives easier by ensuring a wide selection for them to shop for things they need and love while ensuring they get it quickly.

Here’s how:

• Continued focus on delivery speeds for prime members with the expansion of same-day delivery network

• Focus on fulfilment centers to provide storage space to lakhs of sellers across 15 states, working with over 1,950 delivery stations ensuring delivery to 100% serviceable pin codes

• With focus on Smart Tech, AI has helped serve customers faster at scale. By power of machine learning to expand selection of products, the recommendation to sellers is to move selection closer to customers for them to order and re-order consistently

• Focus on improving the overall safety of employees while ensuring fastest delivery on the widest and largest selection of products

“We’re continuously innovating to bring new levels of convenience, value, and delivery options that work best for our customers. Through operational innovations to increase same and next day deliveries, we’ve put products that our customers need and want as close as possible to them. We’re immensely proud of our progress so far, but we know there are ‘miles to go’ and much more that we can innovate to continue delivering smiles to our customers,” said Akshay Sahi Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime, Delivery Experience, India.

From pioneering next-day delivery in India, back in 2014, the introduction to launching same-day delivery in 2017 for Prime members, the platform continued to prioritize fast and reliable delivery across the largest selection of products. To ensure catering to evolving customer needs, they strengthened the selection of items available for same-day and next day delivery.

Globally, after delivering at its fastest speeds ever in 2023, a new delivery speeds record for Amazon prime members was set, with more than 5 billion items arriving the same or next day, so far this year (2024). In India, so far in 2024, nearly 50% of all prime members orders across a wide selection of products from eye liners to baby products, to garden tools, to watches, to phones, have arrived the next-day, same-day, or faster.