Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree returns for a joyful Christmas and cozy winters live until 19th December 2023

Home Shopping Spree is live starting 16th December until 19th December 2023

Get up to 70% off on Home, Kitchen and Outdoor products

Get 10% instant bank discount from CITI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda & many more

Explore the top deals & offers here

Bengaluru, 18th December 2023: Infuse your living space with comforting ambiance and the festive vibes of Christmas. This winter transform your home into a cozy and inviting retreat with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree and get great offers on winter essentials like geysers, room heaters & more. Discover enchanting deals on winter essentials from top brands such as Havells, Livguard, Luminous and much more. Customers can also avail an instant bank discount of 10% from CITI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda & many more along with up to 70% off across Home, Kitchen and Outdoor products.

Here are some of the popular Home, Kitchen and Outdoors product on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:

Top offers on Christmas essentials

Up to 70% off I Nativity Crib Set Baby Jesus for Home Decoration

Up to 60% off I Christmas cakes molds and more

Up to 40% off I Baking tools and appliances

Up to 70% off I Christmas lightings

Up to 70% off I Christmas bedding, cushion covers and more

Get Pots and plants for decoration starting Rs.99

Up to 60% off I Winter gloves and riding jackets

Top offers on Kitchen and Home Appliances

Enjoy up to 50% off on Havells products such as kettles, water heaters and geysers

Get up to 40% off on Kohler products such as premium bath and kitchen fittings

Enjoy a minimum of 30% off on Urban Company products

Grab great offers on Airfryers

Enjoy up to 40% off on Livguard products such as batteries

Get up to up to 40% off on Luminous products like batteries and inverters

Water Kettle: Wipro Vesta comes with cool touch exterior and triple layer protection ensuring enhanced safety, protection against overheating and excess steam. It also comes with Anti-Rust Technology that shields the kettle from rust buildup and ensures hygiene and longevity. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,599

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove: This LPG stove comes with a Spill-proof design and Tri-pin brass burners of different sizes for hassle-free cooking. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 3,899

Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater: A perfect companion to make your winters warmer and comfortable, Havells Solace Heater comes with cool touch exterior, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) ceramic heating element for uniform heating along with Integrated carry handle for easy portability. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 3,499

Havells room heater: Havells OFR room heater comes with thermostatic heat control that helps make the room warmer in a faster and efficient manner. It also comes embedded with over heat protection and tilt over switch for extra safety and Castor Wheels for easy mobility. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 8,499

Geysers: Say no to cold showers this winter with Bajaj New Shakti Neo water heater that comes with 15 liters storage capacity, Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow Technologies ensuring energy efficiency. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 5,799

Immersible water heaters: ISI certified, Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater is a 3 pin modeled plug ensuring efficient heat transfer and electrical safety. It comes with an elegant & sturdy bucket hook, Nickel plating for corrosion resistance and touch protection cover enhancing safety. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 698

Top offers on Home and Furniture

Enjoy up to 50% off on Nayasa bathroom sets and accessories, organizers, cleaning essentials and much more

Get the Best Selling Bedsheets and Blankets

Get Decorative lights starting at INR 229

Enjoy great offers on Bathroom Sinks

Get Mosquito repellents starting at INR 188

Mosquito & Fly Killer Spray (700Ml) Pack Of 1: Spray away dengue and malaria out of your house with Hit Flying Insect Killer. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 343

Solimo Microfiber Reversible Comforter: Solimo Comforter is made from 100% microfibre exterior shell for a rich and luxurious feel. It is designed to keep you warm and cozy. Additionally it’s a perfect fit for mild winters and in air conditioned rooms. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 969

Smartsters Engineered Wood Kids Study Table: Experience the magic of expressive design with minimal child proofing hardware with Smartsters’s uniquely crafted furniture. Its thoughtful crafted design helps the child stay organized and unleash their creativity at the same time. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 6,999

GoTrippin Metal Luggage Weighing Scale Digital: Made of stainless steel top and ABS plastic bottom, this compact and lightweight weighing machine for luggage by Go Trippin allows you to read the weight easily and quite precisely. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 699

Scotch-Brite 2-in-1 Bucket Spin Mop: Enabled with microfibre technology this twin bucket spin mop offers easy wringing, rinsing and superior cleaning.Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,085

Top offers on Sports and Outdoors