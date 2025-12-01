Ambuja Cements’ CSR Initiatives Advance Community Health and Nutrition in Baloda Bazar

Chhattisgarh, Dec 01st: Ambuja Cements, the 9th largest building materials solutions company globally, and part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to advance rural health and nutrition through focused CSR interventions in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh. The integrated program, implemented across 13 villages, has empowered communities to adopt healthier practices and strengthened convergence with local health systems.

During Poshan Pakhwada (Nutrition Month), Ambuja Cements conducted nutrition demonstration sessions across all villages, reaching over 250 participants including adolescent girls and lactating mothers. Additionally, 366 home visits provided personalized guidance on maternal and child nutrition, while Anganwadi workers were trained on the Poshan Tracker app to enhance digital monitoring and planning.

To promote dietary diversity, seeds for kitchen gardens were distributed to 123 households, encouraging families to grow vegetables and herbs for improved nutrition. A health camp in Rawan village screened 34 adolescent girls for anaemia and sickle cell, offering counselling and nutritional supplements. On World No Tobacco Day, a community-wide awareness campaign reached over 600 villagers through mobile vans and interactive sessions, reinforcing preventive health practices.

With a strong focus on community empowerment and system-level integration, Ambuja Cements continues to strengthen rural health resilience and promote sustainable well-being across its operational areas.