Ample Group Celebrates Retail Employees’ Day 2025 with India’s First Multi-Brand ‘Make It Happen’ Employee Tribute Campaign

New Delhi, Dec 13: Ample Group, India’s leading premium retail partner, celebrated Retail Employees’ Day (RED) 2025 with a heartfelt, people-first tribute honouring more than 900 frontline Amplites across its multi–brand retail universe, including Imagine, iCare, Bose, LEGO, ASICS, and Under Armour stores. With the theme “You Make It Happen”, this year’s celebrations spotlighted the warmth, resilience and everyday commitment that Amplites bring to customer experiences across the country.

A major highlight of RED 2025 was the launch of India’s first-ever multi–brand RED Anthem, a musical tribute inspired by the everyday moments, customer interactions, and the delight our Amplites bring to each of our stores. T

Commenting on the campaign, Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, Chief Business Officer – Retail at Ample Group, said, “Retail Employees’ Day reminds us that the true strength of Ample lies in the people who show up every day with empathy, ownership, and heart. Our retail teams don’t just serve customers; they simplify lives, create moments of joy, and embody trust and delight in everything they do. We are proud of them and grateful for the difference they make.” Adding to this sentiment, Bobby Joshi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ample Group, said, “People are at the core of Ample, and their warmth and commitment are what truly set our retail experiences apart. RED 2025 celebrates the dedication our teams bring to every moment in our stores and strengthens our commitment to supporting them as they shape exceptional customer experiences every day.”

Across stores nationwide, celebrations came alive through leadership interactions, team-bonding activities, and recognition moments dedicated to appreciating frontline excellence. Every Amplite also received a personalised Thank You Card, extending gratitude not only to them but also to their families. This gesture acknowledges the essential role families play in supporting every Amplite’s contribution at work.

With RED 2025, Ample reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a culture of recognition, pride, and belonging. The celebration honours the people who make every store experience seamless, joyful and uniquely Ample.