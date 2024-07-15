AMPP Announces New Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors

Houston, TX, July 15, 2024 –The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, today announced a new Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. Pursuant to the AMPP Bylaws, former AMPP Vice Chair Kimberly-Joy Harris, Ph.D., PMP, has succeeded to fill the unexpired term of former AMPP Chair Paul Vinik, who has resigned from the Board. The term concludes at the end of 2024.

Dr. Harris, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the energy sector, steps into this role with a comprehensive background in asset integrity, sustainability, and efficiency. She is the President and principal energy consultant at LIL Energy Consulting LLC, where she provides strategic guidance, technical expertise, and leadership development across the oil, gas, refinery, and pipeline industries.

“Kimberly is a long-standing, experienced, and well-respected member of the pipeline industry, whose passion for chapter support and recognition of our volunteers has continually driven our mission forward,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Her leadership and expertise are invaluable, particularly when our industry faces significant technological and environmental challenges. I am confident that Kimberly’s vision and strategic approach will greatly benefit AMPP and its community.”

Dr. Harris holds master’s degrees in energy transition from the University of Texas at Austin and organizational leadership from Colorado Christian University. Her career includes key roles in corrosion and integrity engineering programs at EnLink and Enbridge, where she was instrumental in leading diverse teams, fostering best practices, and crafting technical standards and training.

“Taking on this role is both an honor and a responsibility that I accept with a deep commitment to our mission and community,” said Dr. Harris. “I am grateful to Paul for his leadership and steadfast dedication to AMPP. His contributions have been pivotal in shaping the direction of our organization, and I hope to build upon his legacy of integrity and innovation. Together, with the support of our members and volunteers, we will continue to advance our industry’s standards and practices.”

Dr. Harris will lead the AMPP Board as it continues its work with the AMPP Global Center Board, led by Juan Caballero, to consolidate AMPP’s governance into one Board in January. This important project will, by design, lead to a more agile and innovative organization.