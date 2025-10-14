AmritCem’s Dhalai Champion Campaign Sets a New Benchmark in the Cement Industry

AmritCem Cement has announced a focused marketing campaign in Meghalaya aimed at increasing its market share significantly. The initiative—anchored on the brand’s repositioning as the ‘Dhalai Champion’ – highlights AmritCem’s unmatched strength, and consistency, making it a go-to-brand for any kind of dhalai work from foundation to roof.
The campaign adopts a 360° approach, blending hyperlocal storytelling with regional influencer engagement, high-decibel ATL penetration, robust digital amplification and focused BTL initiatives.
Rooted in the powerful theme “From Foundation to Roof,” the brand film highlights the shared strength of AmritCem Cement and champions from all walks of life. Through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome challenges with determination, the campaign brings to life the brand’s core values of performance, reliability, and resilience. Just as champions face every barrier with grit and purpose, staying strong through adversity, AmritCem stands as a trusted ally in building homes that are not only sturdy but also rooted in dreams, strength, and long-lasting excellence.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Pradeep Bagla, Managing Director, Amrit Cement, said, “Meghalaya has always been a priority market for us. With the ‘Dhalai Champion’ campaign, we are reinforcing our commitment to quality and to the people who build with trust every day. This campaign celebrates the spirit of endurance and performance that defines both AmritCem and the people of Meghalaya. I am sure this campaign will enable us to increase our market share by becoming the preferred brand of choice for dhalai work.”
Adding to this, Mr. Indranil Lahiri, Head of Marketing, Amrit Cement, commented, “Our goal is to make AmritCem the preferred choice for every Dhalai work—from foundation to roof. The campaign integrates local insights, emotional storytelling, and influencer partnerships to connect meaningfully with individual home builders and construction professionals across the state. We are confident that this campaign will generate the much-needed brand pull in this region”