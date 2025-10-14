AmritCem’s Dhalai Champion Campaign Sets a New Benchmark in the Cement Industry

AmritCem Cement has announced a focused marketing campaign in Meghalaya aimed at increasing its market share significantly. The initiative—anchored on the brand’s repositioning as the ‘Dhalai Champion’ – highlights AmritCem’s unmatched strength, and consistency, making it a go-to-brand for any kind of dhalai work from foundation to roof.

The campaign adopts a 360° approach, blending hyperlocal storytelling with regional influencer engagement, high-decibel ATL penetration, robust digital amplification and focused BTL initiatives.

Rooted in the powerful theme “From Foundation to Roof,” the brand film highlights the shared strength of AmritCem Cement and champions from all walks of life. Through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome challenges with determination, the campaign brings to life the brand’s core values of performance, reliability, and resilience. Just as champions face every barrier with grit and purpose, staying strong through adversity, AmritCem stands as a trusted ally in building homes that are not only sturdy but also rooted in dreams, strength, and long-lasting excellence.