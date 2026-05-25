Anar Chemicals LLP continues to strengthen its position in the speciality chemical sector as demand for Solvent Red 164 grows across petroleum, fuel distribution, and industrial manufacturing industries. Known for its long-standing presence in petroleum dyes and industrial colourants, the company has established itself as one of the recognised manufacturers of Solvent Red 164 used in fuel marking applications.

Solvent Red 164, identified by CAS number 92257-31-3, is widely used in tax-exempt diesel fuel and petroleum-based products that require visual identification. The dye is known for its strong oil solubility, stable colour performance, and compatibility with hydrocarbon systems.

Industry experts say Solvent Red 164 remains one of the most important dyes used in modern fuel identification programs because it helps regulators and distributors distinguish untaxed diesel from standard road fuel.

Anar Chemicals Builds Strong Reputation in Petroleum Dyes

According to industry sources, Anar Chemicals LLP has been manufacturing Solvent Red 164 and other petroleum dyes for years as part of its speciality chemical portfolio. The company supplies Solvent Red 164 in both high-flash and xylene solvent-based formulations used in fuel and industrial applications.

The manufacturer operates with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, standards that are widely recognised across the chemicals and petroleum industries.

As fuel compliance standards continue to tighten globally, buyers are increasingly focusing on suppliers capable of delivering consistent dye quality, stable formulations, and reliable miscibility in petroleum systems.

Why Solvent Red 164 Is Widely Used in Diesel Fuel

One of the biggest applications of Solvent Red 164 is in tax-exempt diesel fuel used in agriculture, construction machinery, generators, and heating systems.

In several countries, diesel intended for off-road use must be dyed red so authorities can identify whether untaxed fuel is being misused in commercial road vehicles.

Industry professionals note that Solvent Red 164 became the preferred commercial fuel dye because of its higher solubility compared to earlier dyes such as Solvent Red 26. The improved solubility helps maintain uniform concentration levels across storage tanks, transport systems, and fuel terminals.

Testing standards such as ASTM D6258-17 are commonly used to measure Solvent Red 164 concentration levels through visible spectroscopy methods.

Growing Use of Solvent Red 164 in Gasoline Applications

Apart from diesel systems, Solvent Red 164 is also used in selected gasoline and fuel blending applications where petroleum products require colour identification during storage, transportation, or distribution.

Fuel industry sources say solvent dyes are often used in gasoline formulations to support grade differentiation and internal product tracking at refinery and terminal levels. The strong miscibility of Solvent Red 164 in hydrocarbon systems allows it to disperse evenly without affecting fuel stability.

The dye is also valued in gasoline-related applications because it maintains colour consistency under varying storage conditions and works effectively at low treatment levels.

Chemical Properties Support Industrial Demand

Solvent Red 164 belongs to the diazo dye family and carries the molecular formula C₃₁H₃₄N₄O. The dye appears as a bluish-red colour and is designed specifically for hydrocarbon-based industrial systems.

Chemical specialists say the dye remains stable in diesel and petroleum products without affecting combustion performance or fuel efficiency when used at approved levels.

The product is available in liquid as well as powder form depending on industrial requirements.

Its ability to dissolve fully in petroleum products without creating sediment or residue has made it a preferred choice for refinery and lubricant operations.

Lubricants and Industrial Applications Continue to Grow

Apart from fuel marking, Solvent Red 164 is also widely used in industrial lubricants, hydraulic fluids, transmission oils, wax products, greases, and oil-based printing inks.

Manufacturers use the dye for product identification and colour differentiation during storage and transportation. The strong tinting strength of Solvent Red 164 also helps maintain visual consistency in industrial fluid systems.

Industry analysts believe the steady growth of fuel logistics and industrial manufacturing continues to support demand for petroleum-grade dyes across international markets.

Industry Focus Shifts Toward High-Purity Dye Solutions

Fuel distributors and refiners are placing greater focus on high-purity Solvent Red 164 formulations as fuel monitoring and audit systems become stricter.

Uneven dye concentration or low-quality formulations can create compliance challenges during inspections. As a result, petroleum companies are increasingly sourcing dyes from manufacturers with established quality control systems and batch consistency standards.

Industry experts also note that automated fuel dye injection systems require cleaner formulations that can disperse evenly without clogging equipment or storage infrastructure.

This has increased demand for manufacturers capable of producing stable and impurity-free fuel dye solutions.

Solvent Red 164 Maintains Strong Position in Global Petroleum Sector

Market observers say Solvent Red 164 continues to remain a core product in the petroleum dye industry because of its regulatory acceptance and compatibility with large-scale fuel systems.

The dye remains widely used in refinery operations, fuel storage facilities, petroleum distribution networks, gasoline blending systems, and lubricant manufacturing plants where visual product identification is necessary.

As global fuel compliance requirements continue to evolve, industry demand for reliable petroleum dyes is expected to remain stable.