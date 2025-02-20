Anastasia Beverly Hills Essentials for the Perfect Brow

Anastasia Beverly Hills, renowned for its iconic brow products, brings you everything you need to achieve the perfect brow—whether you prefer a soft, natural look or bold, sculpted arches. Achieve your best brows effortlessly with these must-have Anastasia Beverly Hills products!

Availability: Tira, Sephora, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Boddess , SS Beauty and ABH exclusive stores in Mall of India Noida and Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Primer

Prepare and tame your brows with this colorless wax pencil, designed to keep brow hairs in place while enhancing the adherence of brow powder to both skin and hair. It creates a natural-looking texture and ensures long-lasting definition.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo

Master the art of the ombré brow with this two-shade powder compact. The finely milled formula offers buildable intensity, allowing you to customize your brow shade for a soft, naturally textured look. It’s easy-to-blend formula ensures effortless application.

5 Shades Available: Soft Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Chocolate, Ebony

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

This ultra-slim, retractable pencil is perfect for precise detailing and defining your brows. With a unique blend of wax and color, it mimics natural hair strokes, adding fullness and texture effortlessly. The fine tip allows for ultra-thin, hair-like strokes that enhance and shape brows with precision.

5 Shades Available: Chocolate, Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Soft Brown, Ebony

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

An all-in-one brow pencil featuring a triangular tip that allows for versatile application—define, fill, and detail your brows effortlessly. The formula strikes the perfect balance between wax and pigment for smooth application and easy blending. Its custom spoolie brush is specially designed for seamless blending and a natural finish.

5 Shades Available: Chocolate, Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Soft Brown, Ebony

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pen

Achieve natural-looking, hair-like strokes with this superfine-tipped detailing pen. Its waterproof formula delivers definition and dimension while ensuring long-lasting wear. The firm yet flexible brush tip makes it easy to create precise, feathered brows.

4 Shades Available: Soft Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Ebony

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade

This full-pigment, waterproof pomade is your go-to for bold, defined brows. Its creamy texture allows for easy application while adding volume and structure. Once applied, it sets to a matte finish, ensuring smudge-resistant, long-wearing results.

5 Shades Available: Chocolate, Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Soft Brown, Ebony

7. Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel

Add volume, color, and definition to your brows with this lightweight, buildable gel. The mousse-like formula coats each hair evenly from root to tip, providing a natural finish that lasts up to 24 hours. Its custom-designed precision brush features long and short bristles for even application.

Shades Available: Soft Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Ebony

8. Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

Lock in your brow look with this lightweight, clear gel that sets color and keeps hairs in place. With a flexible hold that lasts all day, it ensures polished, fuller-looking brows without any stiffness or residue.

9. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

For those who love the feathered brow trend, this extreme-hold styling wax lifts, sculpts, and sets brows in place instantly. The mess-free, long-lasting formula is perfect for taming unruly hairs while giving the appearance of fuller, lifted brows.

Shade Available: Clear

10. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel

This innovative clear brow wax-gel delivers extreme hold with a weightless feel. It dries clear without flaking or stiffness, making it suitable for all skin types. Featuring a dual-action comb applicator, it ensures an effortless, lifted, and feathered brow look.

Shade Available: Clear