Ancient Wisdom Set to Meet Modern Lives at AATMAN 2025 in Varanasi

New Delhi, 31st January 2025: India’s first-ever interactive spiritual festival, AATMAN 2025, organized by the Aatman Trust in collaboration with Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions, is scheduled for February 1 and 2, 2025. The event will be held at the newly inaugurated Namo Ghat, situated along the tranquil banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi. This two-day festival aims to offer a space for individuals seeking deeper connection and mental peace through India’s rich spiritual traditions.

The festival is a thoughtful response to the growing challenges of modern life, where materialism, stress, and anxiety often cloud the pursuit of inner peace. Over the course of two days, AATMAN 2025 will offer a diverse array of sessions, workshops, and performances, blending traditional wisdom with solutions to contemporary issues. Key topics include the relevance of the Upanishads in today’s world, practical insights from the Bhagavad Gita on karma and destiny, the healing power of Ayurveda, and the role of meditation in promoting mental wellness.

Commenting on the significance of AATMAN, Narayani Ganesh, Mentor and Consultant for AATMAN 2025and former Editor of The Speaking Tree (The Times of India), said “AATMAN 2025 is more than just a festival—it is a profound celebration of ancient wisdom that goes beyond spiritual insights to offer practical, mindful practices for a better and more meaningful life. We are thrilled to present this unique event and eagerly anticipate its transformative impact in guiding individuals toward a deeper, more purposeful existence.”

The festival will feature sessions by esteemed spiritual leaders, including Swami Avyayananda, Head of Chinmaya Mission, Delhi; Sri M from the Satsang Foundation Ashram, Madanapalle, HG Rishi Kumar Prabhu from ISKCON and one of the most powerful speakers on Indian philosophy – Jaya Row from the Vedanta Trust. Additionally, the event will showcase a performance by Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, the renowned Bharatanatyam dancer. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in enriching workshops, such as Kriya Yoga led by Nayaswami Dr. Aditya of Ananda Sangha and Rajyoga Meditation conducted by Brahma Kumari Sister Husain, who will also conduct a talk on Positive Thinking.

“We are thrilled to support the one-of-a-kind festival, AATMAN 2025, which offers individuals an opportunity to immerse themselves in India’s timeless spiritual traditions. Set against the serene backdrop of the River Ganga in Varanasi, this festival promises to be a transformative experience for all who attend,” said Gaurav Singhania, Director, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited.

During the second day of the festival (02nd February, 2025), AATMAN 2025 will host talks by Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche on “Stress, Anger & Anxiety” and Dr. Parameshwar Arora on self-healing through Ayurveda. The festival will also celebrate Varanasi’s heritage with temple walks, iconic street food, and evening kirtans.

As a flagship event, AATMAN 2025 aspires to become an annual celebration of spirituality, wisdom, and personal growth. It aims to share the teachings of Indic and global traditions with a broader audience, promoting sustainable lifestyles while fostering happiness and peace for individuals from all walks of life.