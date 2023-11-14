Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of InsuranceDekho, Invests INR 25 Lakhs in Heseos on Jio Cinema’s Indian Angels

New Delhi, 14, November, 2023: Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co–Founder of InsuranceDekho, has made a strategic investment in Heseos, a cutting-edge smart technology products company, during the third episode of the pioneering ‘Indian Angels‘ show, now streaming exclusively on Jio Cinema. The infusion of INR 25 Lakhs in capital and an additional INR 25 Lakhs as debt at 9.5% interest into Heseos signifies Agarwal’s support for innovative ventures driven by focused founders with high integrity quotient.

Agrawal‘s investment philosophy centers around a deep appreciation for the qualities and characteristics that make startups exceptional. He believes in the power of founders who understand the emotional resonance of their business and possess a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and business acumen.

Heseos, a revolutionary brand in the smart electrical sector, is redefining the landscape of smart living and working spaces through its portfolio of next-gen IoT devices. The company’s ethos revolves around enhancing spaces with products that embody usability, productivity, convenience, power-saving, and luxury simultaneously. With an exceptional team boasting direct and indirect experience spanning 7 to 45 years in the smart electrical field, Heseos is pioneering the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem of smart home products aimed at empowering individuals with transformative technology. With more people investing in smart technology for their homes, the market for smart electronics is growing fast, making Heseos‘ products even more exciting.

Irshad Bhatt, Heseos‘ founder and director, boasts almost a decade of experience in Indian wireless home automation. Bhatt’s hands-on experience makes him an industry expert, driving Heseos‘ innovative approach.

Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co–Founder of InsuranceDekho, said,” I was impressed by the founder‘s commitment to professionalism. Irshad knows exactly what he is building. I strongly believe that a business can only thrive if the person leading it has a clear vision. The founder demonstrated a solid understanding of unit economics. He knew that in B2B sales, you have to be focused on building deep relationships. I liked his integrity quotient; hence, I decided to invest in the business.”

Premiered on November 3, ‘Indian Angels‘ has emerged as the pioneering angel investment show on an OTT platform, introducing a groundbreaking format. This innovative series showcases seasoned angel investors like Ankit Agrawal and invites viewers to participate in the investment process, democratizing the financial landscape. The show promises bi-weekly episodes on JioCinema, offering an insightful platform for aspiring investors. Produced by Digikore Studios, ‘Indian Angels‘ boasts a distinguished jury panel featuring industry stalwarts such as Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip; Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Ms. Aparna Thygarajan, Co–Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Mr. Kunal Kishore, Founder & Director of Value 360; and Ms. Shreedha Singh, CEO & Co–Founder of TAC – The Ayurveda Co.

