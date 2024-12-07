Ankush Bahuguna recreates 2000s magic with his new video

Ankush teams up with India’s favorite dance group, Team Naach’s Nicole Concessao, to showcase his impressive dancing skills. Having already wowed audiences with his acting, comedy, and beauty content, Ankush has stepped into the world of dance with a fresh and vibrant spirit. His latest performance on the iconic Bollywood 2000s hit “Tauba Tauba ” has taken social media by storm, turning into a viral trend and delighting fans everywhere.

In a recent chat with Ananya Panday, Ankush revealed his desire to explore versatility and experiment with different styles of content creation. True to his word, he is setting new benchmarks. This marks Ankush’s second collaboration with Nicole. Their previous video, set to the popular track “Sholon Si” from the movie ‘Shabd,’ was equally well-received.