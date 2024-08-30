Anna Bauereis Joins Your Home TV as The Entrepreneur’s Homeschool Coach

Austin, TX, August 30, 2024 –August 2024 marks the launch of a groundbreaking new show: “The Entrepreneur’s Homeschool Coach.”

Anna Bauereis, a six-figure entrepreneur with over 17 years of experience working with families, has been a trailblazer in both the business world and the homeschooling community. Balancing a successful career while homeschooling her children, Anna embodies the spirit of dedication and resilience. Her remarkable journey has led her to an exciting new role as the Homeschool Coach on Your Home TV, a family-based streaming network.

Empowering Families, Inspiring Success

Anna’s new show, “The Entrepreneur’s Homeschool Coach,” launched in November 2023 and is now onto its second season, is a testament to her unwavering commitment to helping families thrive. As a seasoned business owner, author, and homeschooling parent, Anna brings knowledge and experience to her new role as a consultant, coach, and mentor. She aims to guide parents who wish to home-educate their children while maintaining or achieving a six-figure income.

Over the years, Anna’s framework for integrating homeschooling with entrepreneurship has proven successful for countless families. The show starts by exploring the foundational considerations of homeschooling, featuring Anna’s mentors who influenced her approach to business and education. Each episode delves into the diverse journeys of various guests, showcasing different learning and teaching styles, goals, and values.

Reach a Highly Engaged Audience

Join the Movement

Viewers of “The Entrepreneur’s Homeschool Coach” will find relatable stories and practical takeaways that they can apply to their own families and businesses. Whether they are just beginning their homeschooling journey or seeking to elevate their existing efforts, Anna’s insights, and the experiences her guests share provide invaluable guidance and inspiration.

Anna Bauereis invites all families and entrepreneurs to tune in and discover the possibilities at the intersection of homeschooling and successful business endeavors. With her expertise and passion, she is poised to transform the lives of many, empowering them to achieve their educational and financial goals.