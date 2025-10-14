Annapurna Ghee: A Trusted Household Name for Over Three Generations Expanding Across PAN India

Agartala, 14 October 2025: For more than three generations, Annapurna Ghee has been more than just a kitchen essential, it has been a symbol of purity, nourishment, and tradition. From everyday meals to festive celebrations, its rich aroma, ‘danedar’ texture, and authentic taste have stood the test of time, making it a trusted household name across India. This legacy reflects not just the dairy segment, but also a tradition passed down through families, uniting generations with its consistent quality.

With over 70 years of legacy in ghee and being the Northeast’s strongest and highest-selling brand, Annapurna Group is confident of making this category the spearhead of its growth. The company is now focused on consolidating its dominance in existing markets across the East and Northeast, while strategically expanding into North and gradually paving the way towards a PAN-India presence.

As part of this expansion journey, Annapurna has taken a decisive step into the North Indian market by introducing Shehnaaz Gill, one of the most relatable personalities, as the brand ambassador for Annapurna Cow Ghee, the ultimate Superfood. This reinforces Annapurna’s promise of purity and trust in a region where food, culture, and tradition hold deep significance.

What makes this growth story possible is Annapurna’s uncompromising focus on quality. Every jar of Annapurna Ghee is crafted through a meticulous process, procuring the finest raw materials, processing and packaging in state-of-the-art facilities, and following stringent SOPs to ensure purity and hygiene. By carrying forward the authenticity of tradition, the brand has been able to preserve the same golden richness, authentic aroma, and wholesome experience for over seven decades.

Beyond its dairy legacy, Annapurna Group has built a strong presence over two decades with multiple brands across various categories such as agro-based food products and fruit beverages and has recently expanded into edible oils. Offerings like Annapurna Fruit Squashes, Aam-Pana, Ready-to-Eat gravies, pickles, and jams have earned consistent popularity across the region. Looking ahead, DipTips, with its wide range of premium sauces, dips, and spreads, resonates with a new generation of consumers. In the beverage category, Fundaaz, already celebrated as the favourite drink of the Northeast, is gearing up to capture larger markets, while the company also plans to foray into nutritional health drinks and essentials such as pulses and breakfast cereals as part of its future growth strategy.

Through this phased approach, consolidating its stronghold in existing markets, expanding thoughtfully into new regions, and diversifying its product portfolio, Annapurna Group aims to build on its heritage while evolving to meet the changing tastes and needs of ‘Badhega India’