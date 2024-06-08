Annual Closing the Gap Conference to Focus on Technology for Small Business Growth

Philadelphia, PA, June 08, 2024 –The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is excited to announce its annual Closing the Gap Conference, set to take place on June 20, 2024, at the Center for Business & Industry on the campus of the Community College of Philadelphia.

This year’s half-day conference, themed “Revolutionizing Small Businesses with Technology,” aims to empower Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs with the latest technological tools and insights to drive growth and innovation. Key topics include the use case for artificial intelligence to streamline business operations; consumer data and its power to shape business strategy; and becoming digital-ready to propel your business forward.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Closing the Gap Conference, focusing on how key technologies can transform the way entrepreneurs run their businesses” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO of GPHCC. “Our goal is to equip business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to innovate and grow, ensuring they can compete and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”

Led by experts, the interactive workshops include:

From Concept to Execution: Leveraging AI for Small and Medium Size Businesses: Tim Daniel from Widener University’s Small Business Development Center will guide attendees through the transformative potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence tools, including ChatGPT, to revolutionize business strategies and foster sustainable growth.

Capturing Customer Data to Drive Success: Gustavo Melendez, CEO of Relay and Salesforce Technical Architect, will share expert strategies on utilizing customer data to enhance marketing efforts and improve customer experiences through data-driven decisions.

Powering Your Business with Census Data: Noemi Mendez, Data Dissemination Specialist at the US Census Bureau, will discuss how to leverage Census data to optimize marketing tactics and elevate business strategies.

Verizon’s Small Business Essentials Workshop: Led by Cynthia Sandoval, Subject Matter Expert in Digital Marketing for Verizon Business, this workshop will provide essential resources and insights into Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready Program.

The conference is made possible through a collaboration with Widener University Small Business Development Center, a long-time partner committed to supporting the Hispanic business community.

GPHCC members attend free, while non-member tickets are $35. For more information and to register, interested business owners can visit GPHCC’s website www.philahispanicchamber.org and follow GPHCC on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates and insights.