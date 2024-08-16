Antara Senior Care Expands with New Care Home in Noida, Strengthens its Portfolio in the NCR Region

16th Aug 2024 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Antara Senior Care is pleased to announce the opening of its latest care home in Noida, adding to the two existing facilities in Gurgaon. This expansion underscores Antara’s dedication to providing premium, specialized care for seniors across the National Capital Region (NCR).

India’s senior care market is experiencing rapid expansion due to demographic changes. With the median age increasing from 29 to 38 and one in four individuals expected to be a senior by 2050, the need for specialized senior care is escalating. This growth is fuelled by rising life expectancy, evolving family structures, and urbanization, highlighting a significant gap between the current supply and the growing demand for senior care services. Antara’s new care home at Noida responds to this rising demand.

In the present times, the need for assisted care facilities is undeniable. With more people settling away from their hometowns, the number of seniors living alone has increased significantly. And with aging and mobility issues, seniors need continuous assistance for daily living, health monitoring and intensive care that at times is not met at their home environment. Specialized facilities such as Antara Care Homes help in such situations. These specialized short- and long-term assisted-living facilities provide primary health care, emergency response services, medicine management, and senior-friendly infrastructure along with compassionate caregivers for seniors, making their stay worthwhile. Care Homes also serve as a transition care facility that help patients out of surgery to recover much faster.

The new care home at Noida is a 48-bedded facility which adds to the increasing portfolio of care homes by Antara. Looking ahead, Antara is excited to announce the imminent opening of its new care home in Bangalore, further extending its high standards of senior care across India.

Incidentally, specialized care and dedicated caregivers are required for people with Dementia, too, and realizing this need, Antara also operates its Memory Care Home in Gurgaon.