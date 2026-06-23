Antarrashtriya Rozgar Mahotsav Brings Domestic and International Job Opportunities to Kurukshetra

New Delhi, June 23: 2COMS Group, through its global mobility and workforce solutions platform Global Talent Square (GTS), played a pivotal role at the Antarrashtriya Rozgar Mahotsav held on June 4, 2026, in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Organised by the Naveen Jindal Foundation under its Naveen Avsar Initiative, the event brought together over 4,000 candidates seeking career guidance, skilling, and access to domestic and international job opportunities on a single, industry-connected platform.

Anchored around three core pillars of skilling, employability, and international mobility, the event aligned with Shri Naveen Jindal’s vision of a ‘Saksham’ (capable) workforce, placing structured skilling at the centre of meaningful, long-term employment rather than one-time placement.

2COMS Group and Global Talent Square anchored the fair’s opportunity floor, managing 18 of the 30 stalls, 11 domestic and 7 international, spanning manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and the automobile industry, along with study-abroad opportunities and the flagship Jobs + Degree Programmes (JDP). Leading employers within the 2COMS ecosystem, including Tata Trent, Bakingo, Belgian Waffle, Sagar Ratna, and Max Retail, participated directly, giving candidates direct access to prospective employers across sectors.

Prashant Pachisia, Director, Global Talent Square, who delivered a knowledge session at the event, captured the spirit of the initiative: “India’s demographic advantage can only be fully realised when talent is connected to the right opportunities through skilling, career guidance, and industry engagement. Through platforms such as the Antarrashtriya Rozgar Mahotsav, we are committed to creating sustainable pathways for youth to access meaningful employment both within India and across global markets. Our focus is not only on placement but on building long-term careers.”

The session provided an overview of 2COMS Group and Global Talent Square, mapped emerging domestic and international career opportunities, and underscored skilling as the foundation of lasting employability in a rapidly evolving job market. The event also spotlighted the Naveen Jindal Foundation’s investment in regional skill infrastructure, including the Kurukshetra International Skill Centre (KISC), and its role in expanding employment access across the region.

The Antarrashtriya Rozgar Mahotsav was conceived not as a single moment of opportunity, but as the start of one. Through a structured post-event engagement process, registered candidates will continue to receive counselling and personalised job-matching support aligned to their profiles and aspirations, positioning the initiative as a career development ecosystem rather than a single-day recruitment drive.

A footfall of over 4,000 candidates affirmed the significance of platforms that go beyond hiring to address the deeper imperatives of skilling and career development. 2COMS Group and Global Talent Square’s engagement at the Antarrashtriya Rozgar Mahotsav was rooted in a commitment that extends well beyond any single platform or event, built on collaborations with industry, institutions, and community organisations to shape a more skilled, more connected, and more employable India.