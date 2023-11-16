Anthm Redefines Culinary Luxury in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 16 Nov 2023: Anthm – luxury bar & lounge, the epitome of culinary luxury, launches today offering an unparalleled dining experience, fusing innovative gastronomy with opulent surroundings to create a haven for culinary connoisseurs. Spread across a luxurious 45,000 sq. ft. of multi-sensory experience, it creates a pool of calm across an acre carved out within the chaotic lanes across the bustling heart of Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Backed by Harsha Vadlamudi & Vidhatha Annamaneni, Co-Founders, Ironhill Hospitality and designed by Architect Aamir and Hameeda Sharma, AANDH, the lounge brings alive the vision of redefined luxury by Tarun Chitturi, Sandeep Krishna Padala, Karthik Rao Vempati, Avaneendra Upadrasta , Vishal Reddy Mandadi and C. Pruthvish Reddy.

The upscale bar and lounge endeavors to provide patrons with a diverse amalgamation of culinary offerings, sophisticated ambiance, and refined spirits, thereby establishing a new standard within the industry. Delving into innovative approaches with spirits to elevate the experience, the culinary offerings feature farm-to-fork freshness, resulting in a sensory explosion of textures. Anthm is positioned to emerge as the preeminent destination for food patrons in search of a distinctive and elevated dining experience. Showcasing an extensive menu meticulously curated by a team of globally acclaimed chefs, the establishment aims to captivate palates with a harmonious blend of flavors that transcend the confines of conventional cuisine, presenting a repertoire of signature dishes designed to delight and surprise patrons.

Sandeep Krishna Padala, Co–Founder Anthm, expresses his vision, stating, “At Anthm, we have meticulously crafted a space where culinary artistry meets luxurious indulgence. Our goal is to redefine the dining landscape by offering an unparalleled experience that transcends traditional boundaries. With a start in Hyderabad, we plan to take the Anthm concept and experience to several other cities in the next 12 months. Our commitment to culinary excellence for discerning patrons positions Anthm as a distinctive and sought-after brand in the evolving gastronomic landscape.”

From carefully crafted appetizers to sumptuous main courses and decadent desserts, every dish at Anthm is a masterpiece in itself. The menu showcases a blend of global culinary influences, ensuring that patrons embark on a gastronomic journey like no other using only the finest, freshest ingredients. The ambiance at Anthm is equally captivating, designed to transport guests into a world of luxury and refinement. The interior reflects a harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and classic elegance, creating a sophisticated backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant lounge features plush seating, ambient lighting, and tasteful décor making it perfect for a celebration or a quiet evening with self.

Whether you are a seasoned food enthusiast or someone looking to explore new culinary horizons, Anthm invites you to savor the extraordinary.

Must have signature dish: Tequila Thyme Prawns

Must have signature drink: Golden Harvest Cocktail

Address: Anthm, 252/7, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Nanakaramguda, Telangana 500032