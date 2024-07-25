Antis Roofing Celebrates 35 Years in Business with a Roof Give Contest

Irvine, CA, July 25, 2024 — The great people running thousands of nonprofits throughout Southern California shouldn’t have to worry about roof leaks. That’s why Antis is donating a roof to one of them in honor of its 35th anniversary.

Starting on August 1, 2024, nominations will be accepted on Antis’ website. Anyone can submit a nomination until October 1, 2024 for a Southern California-based 501c3 nonprofit in need of a new roof. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges from the roofing industry, as well as the Antis Executive team. A winner will be chosen and announced on November 4, 2024.

Criteria include the following: Candidate must be a nonprofit with 501c3 status, and must be located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, or San Bernardino counties. More criteria are available on the contest website.

“We’ve spent 35 years keeping families safe and dry, just like all of these nonprofits that are providing food and shelter,” says Founder and CEO Charles Antis. “We salute them, and like them we want to do whatever is needed to build bridges in the community.”

Since its beginning, Antis has operated as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $1 million in roof repairs and installations for communities in need. The award-winning company works closely with Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, and many other organizations.