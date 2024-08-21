Anuga FoodTec India & Anuga Select India 2024: Shaping the Next Era of Growth and Innovation in Food & Beverage

Anuga FoodTec India & Anuga Select India 2024 are set to showcase unmatched innovation and industry excellence, gearing up for a landmark edition that will redefine the food and food technology sectors.

With over 1,000 exhibitors from around 46 countries including 10 international pavilions, the 2024 edition is poised to break new ground and surpass expectations, highlighting the rapid evolution of India’s food and beverage landscape.

The premier B2B exhibitions are India’s leading F&B retail, processing and packaging expos that have been shaping the growth of the industry for the last 17 years. The events this year are scheduled from August 28 to 30, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The countdown has begun for two of India’s most influential food industry events—Anuga FoodTec India and Anuga Select India 2024—scheduled to take place from 28 to 30 August, 2024 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. These co-located events, which are set to redefine the landscape of the food and food technology sector in India, promise an unparalleled showcase of innovation, technology, and new market trends, drawing global attention to the rapidly evolving market.

Anticipating Another Record-Breaking Year: Building on the extraordinary success of the 2023 editions, which attracted over 700 exhibitors and more than 40,000 visitors from 28+ countries, the 2024 editions of Anuga Select India and Anuga FoodTec India are set to surpass these milestones. The upcoming events will span an expansive 50,000 square meters, bringing together over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 45,000 visitors from 46 countries. This year, the events will feature International Pavilions from countries including Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey, showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions that will shape the future of the global F&B industry. From Agrifoods and Fine Foods to Dairy, Bakery, Sweets & Snacks, and innovations in processing, packaging, and logistics, Anuga Select India and Anuga FoodTec India 2024 are the ultimate destinations for F&B business excellence.

Anuga FoodTec India 2024: Spotlighting the Technologies Driving Industry Transformation in F&B Processing & Packaging Anuga FoodTec India 2024 continues to be the premier event for food technology and packaging innovation in India. With the country’s food processing industry expected to reach USD 535 billion by 2025-26, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP, Anuga FoodTec India will play a pivotal role in facilitating the adoption of new technologies and processes that will propel the industry forward.

This year’s edition will feature the much-anticipated Packaging Theatre, supported by Innova Market Insights as the knowledge partner. The Packaging Theatre will showcase the latest advancements in packaging technology, providing attendees with hands-on experience and insights into how these innovations can enhance efficiency, sustainability, and product safety in food processing.

The Guided Tours will offer attendees an immersive experience, providing in-depth insights into the latest technological advancements and innovations in the food and beverage industry. These tours are designed to focus on the most impactful solutions, helping participants understand how these innovations can be applied to meet the challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

Anuga Select India 2024: A Premier Platform for India’s Culinary and Food Innovation

Anuga Select India 2024 is poised to be the epicenter of India’s rapidly growing food and beverage market, which is projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.25%, reaching USD 852 billion by 2025. As India continues to expand its global footprint in the food industry, Anuga Select India will serve as a vital platform for industry leaders, manufacturers, and innovators to network, collaborate, and showcase their latest products.

For the first time, the event will introduce the Innovative Product Awards, celebrating groundbreaking products that are shaping the future of the food and beverage industry. This new initiative aims to spotlight the ingenuity and creativity of companies that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the sector.

Additionally, the Culinary Corner will offer attendees a unique opportunity to experience live cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs like Chef Varun Inamdar, Chef Suvir Saran, etc, showcasing the latest culinary trends and innovations.

Further enriching the event are sessions highlighting the future of India’s Food Retail Industry by Mr. Damodar Mall – Supermarketwala, a session on Hospitality Hope – a unique initiative to support the hospitality industry, and a panel discussion spotlighting the pivotal role of Women Entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry, highlighting their contributions and the challenges they overcome in this dynamic sector.

A Hub for Global Industry Leaders: Anuga Select India and Anuga FoodTec India 2024 are more than just exhibitions; they are a hub for global industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and explore new business opportunities. Anuga Select India and Anuga FoodTec India 2024 will shine a spotlight on the technologies and practices driving this transformation. The events will feature a series of conferences, panel discussions, and workshops covering critical topics such as Business Growth Drivers for MSMEs & Startups, Sustainable Packaging, Hygienic Design, Food Safety, and the Future of Food Processing.

Celebrating a Century of Excellence: Koelnmesse India, the esteemed organizer of Anuga Select India and Anuga FoodTec India, is proud to be part of Koelnmesse GmbH’s centennial celebration this year. With Koelnmesse GmbH marking 100 years of excellence in organizing world-class trade fairs and exhibitions, Koelnmesse India continues to uphold this legacy by delivering exceptional industry platforms in India. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to driving industry advancements and providing unparalleled opportunities for business and innovation.

See you at Anuga FooTec India & Anuga Select India, 28-30 August 2024 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India.