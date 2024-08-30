Anuga Select and Anuga FoodTec 2024 Set New Standards for Innovation and Expansion

Mumbai, 29th August 2024: Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd. heralds the grand opening of Anuga Select and Anuga FoodTec 2024, two landmark exhibitions set to redefine the standards of excellence in the food and beverage industry. From the exhilarating Day 1, these landmark exhibitions have already set an unprecedented benchmark for excellence and innovation.

With an impressive turnout of industry luminaries, trailblazers, and decision-makers, Day 1 showcased a spectacular agenda designed to drive transformative growth and pioneering advancements across the sector. For the first time, the exhibition introduced its Innovative TrendZone, highlighting three standout brands, The Misfits, Joyspoon, and Krunchillo, that were selected from 60 nominations.

Day 1 Highlights: The first day of Anuga Select and Anuga FoodTec 2024 delivered a series of impactful and comprehensive sessions, setting the stage for an exceptional event.

Revolutionizing Business and Technology: The day showcased groundbreaking business technologies and strategies set to transform the food and beverage industry and drive growth for start-ups and MSMEs

The day showcased groundbreaking business technologies and strategies set to transform the food and beverage industry and drive growth for start-ups and MSMEs Empowering MSMEs with Financial Solutions: Attendees gained insights into bespoke financial products for MSMEs, highlighting how tailored banking solutions can secure funding, manage finances, and drive sustainable growth.

Attendees gained insights into bespoke financial products for MSMEs, highlighting how tailored banking solutions can secure funding, manage finances, and drive sustainable growth. Mastering Global Market Expansion: Experts shared key strategies for entering international markets, focusing on navigating global regulations and standards to achieve export success and seize global opportunities.

Experts shared key strategies for entering international markets, focusing on navigating global regulations and standards to achieve export success and seize global opportunities. Innovating Winning Products: The agenda also featured a deep dive into product innovation, revealing the secrets to creating exceptional products that meet consumer expectations and stand out in competitive markets.

The exhibitions showcased a stellar lineup of brands and country pavilions, each making a distinctive mark on the food and beverage industry. Chitale Foods earned accolades for its dedication to authentic and premium-quality products, while MDH Masala was recognized for its extensive array of high-grade spice blends. Catch Masale was celebrated for its superior spices and seasonings, and Bonanza presented an impressive range of consumer-focused products. Moisoi introduced innovative and unique food offerings, and D’lecta displayed an array of various dairy products and Bikaner Polymers demonstrated its expertise in advanced packaging solutions. The exhibition extended to international boundaries with pavilions from countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey. There were also two new launches at Anuga Select 2024 – White Coffee by Swadgram and Indian Soul. These new products are tailored to meet India’s diverse food and beverage preferences, showcasing the exhibit’s dedication to offering unique and high-quality options for every palate.

The key panel speakers present at the discussions on Day 1 were, Mr. Prashant Waghmare, DGM, APEDA, Mr. Nilesh Amritkar, National President, AFSTI Mysore, Mr. Shri Dwivedi, Joint Director (Tech), Export Inspection Council, Mr. Gnayak Varia, Managing Director, Flavorama, Shri S.G. Dwivedi, Joint Director (Tech) Export Inspection Council Mumbai, Subha Nishtala, Vice-President, AFTSI, Mysuru, Fr. Jyothi Gokhale, Hon. Secretary. AFTSI Mumbai Mr. Vivek Kookkal, Head, Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd, Dr. Babu Rao Guduri, Joint Director, Indian Institute of Packaging, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Global Head, R&D, TATA Consumer Products, Mr. Saibal Chandra Banerjee, Sr. Vice President, Wellness Forever and many more esteemed guests.

There were also showcases and panel discussions in the Culinary Corner by renowned chefs such as, Chef Manjit Gill, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Chef Mohan Krishnan, GM, Food R&D, The Savera Chennai, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, President of Young Chefs Association of India, Chef Jerson Monterey Jack, Director of Culinary Operations, Sudexo India. They shared exclusive insights about technology and regional cuisines and about the challenge of merging tech.

Commenting on the same, Denis Steker, Senior VP, Koelnmesse said, “Day 1 of Anuga Select and Anuga FoodTec 2024 has been a remarkable success, demonstrating the immense potential and dynamism within the food and beverage industry. The insightful sessions on business technologies, financial solutions, and global market strategies have truly set a high standard for industry events. We are proud to provide a platform where start-ups, MSMEs, and large enterprises can come together to explore new opportunities and drive innovation.”

Adding to the same, Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse said, “We are thrilled with the exceptional start to Anuga Select and Anuga FoodTec 2024. The first day’s agenda showcased a powerful array of topics crucial for advancing the food and beverage sector. From groundbreaking technologies to vital financial insights and global market strategies, the event has provided invaluable resources for growth and success. The diverse array of brands on display further highlights the industry’s commitment to excellence and innovation.”

As Anuga Select and Anuga FoodTec continue, they will sustain their momentum, offering high-value content, unparalleled networking opportunities, and pivotal industry insights. These exhibitions are crucial in driving innovation, collaboration, and growth within the food and beverage sector, affirming their role as the ultimate platforms for industry advancement.