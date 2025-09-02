Anytime Fitness Opens New Club in Gurgaon’s Sector 29, paving the Way for Growth in Delhi NCR

Gurgaon: Anytime Fitness India, a 24-hour fitness franchise focused on convenience and community wellness, has opened a new club in Sector 29, Gurgaon. This opening is significant as it marks the first venture for franchise owners Ms. Shivani Saini and Mr. Vikas Saini. It is also the 17th Anytime Fitness club in the city.

As Gurgaon becomes one of India’s most active fitness areas, the launch in Sector 29 shows the brand’s commitment to providing accessible, high-quality wellness spaces. Members will find a gym designed for modern lifestyles, featuring great equipment, functional training areas, expert coaching, and 24-hour access.

Mr. Vikas Jain, Managing Director of Anytime Fitness India said, “Anytime Fitness has been steadily strengthening its presence across India, and it is heartening to see the growing awareness among people about health and their demand for clubs that offer holistic wellness. Sector 29 is a vibrant community that values fitness and active living, and bringing Anytime Fitness here allows us to meet that need with a space designed not just for equipment, but for a supportive environment where members feel motivated every day. We are delighted to welcome Ms. Shivani and Mr. Vikas Saini to our expanding network of dedicated franchise partners.”

Unlike traditional gyms, Anytime Fitness combines technology and personal support throughout the member experience. Features like Body Composition Analysis, guided workout plans on the Anytime Fitness App, and access to a global network of over 5,500 clubs provide a smooth fitness journey both locally and abroad.

Since launching in India in 2013, Anytime Fitness has grown to more than 170+ clubs across the country. Beyond gyms, the brand has fostered community-driven initiatives like FitCraft and Be Fit Fest, bringing together members, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts to celebrate active living. The brand continues to support entrepreneurs while promoting healthier communities. The new club in Gurgaon Sector 29 is another step toward the goal of reaching 500 clubs nationwide within five years.