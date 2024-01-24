Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions Celebrates Nonprofit Partnership

Sedalia, Mo. Meals on Wheels marks its one-year alliance with the corporate food service company.

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 24, 2024) – Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of partnering with Sedalia, Mo. Meals on Wheels. Apex provides the nonprofit with free warehouse space and supplies food at a reduced price through its alliance with Tyson Foods.

The Meals on Wheels Sedalia branch is located at 2311 W. Main St. in Apex’s central Missouri office. The nonprofit’s volunteer workforce delivers approximately 70 daily meals to seniors, the homebound and handicapped individuals, offering a comprehensive solution that includes a meal, a friendly visit, and a safety check.

Janice Engles, Director of Operations for the Sedalia Meals on Wheels, said recipients receive a “hot lunch for $4 Monday through Friday. We do not receive state or federal money and depend entirely on meal payments and local financial support to serve our customers.”

Last year St. Louis-based Elite Cuisine and Kansas City’s Superior Vend-All merged to become Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions, the largest independently owned corporate food service company based in Missouri with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Colorado, and Iowa. Superior Vend-All partnered with the Sedalia Meals on Wheels for three years prior to the merger.

“Meals on Wheels enables independence and well-being by catering to those who truly need assistance,” said Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions Founding Partner Jim Schweppe. “We are proud to have formed an alliance with such a worthy and essential organization, and we look forward to many more years of serving our community together.”

Pictured is a group of local realtors who help deliver meals. The nonprofit also has volunteers from 12 local churches, Smith Cotton High School Class of 1969, Duke Manufacturing, and the Harley Owners Group.

Apex has more than 270 micro markets located in office and manufacturing facilities across Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. These convenient self-checkout markets offer employees a wide selection of healthy food and quality beverage options. Approximately 10% of Apex’s micro markets are hybrid facilities, which feature a chef-prepared hot food component available for purchase. Apex also offers Elite Cuisine, its flagship culinary experience that handles all corporate dining and catering services. For more information about Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions, call (866) 607-4400 and visit www.apexrefresh.com.