Apna.co Expands into Voice AI with Blue Machines – Sees Rapid Enterprise AI Adoption

Bengaluru, October 14th, 2025: Apna.co, India’s leading jobs and careers platform, today announced the launch of BlueMachines.ai, its new vertical — an enterprise-grade Voice AI platform built for reliability and scale. It allows enterprises to deploy AI-powered voice agents in production. Within the first 45 days of operations, Blue Machines has already signed over $6 million in enterprise contracts — momentum that places it among the fastest enterprise AI adoption curves in India. The platform is already powering deployments across industries such as lending, mutual funds, insurance, healthcare, recruitment, and edtech. As global workforces shift from human-only to human-plus-AI agents, Apna’s expansion into Blue Machines reflects its focus on empowering enterprises to hire talent and deploy AI agents within their workforce.

“Blue Machines marks India’s entry into the global enterprise Voice AI platform race. We’re winning because of the platform’s execution, speed, and reliability — deployments go live in under a week, compared to the industry average of five to six weeks. The platform has delivered a 100% implementation success rate, a benchmark rarely matched in enterprise AI. Blue Machines is growing very rapidly and is a valuable addition to our current set of businesses, which themselves are growing at an impressive 52% year-over-year in 2025,” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and Group CEO.

The Blue Machines platform is enterprise-grade and scalable, with round-trip latency under 300 milliseconds, multilingual fluency across Indian languages and dialects, and enterprise-grade data governance. Blue Machines operates on a platform-plus-people model, combining advanced AI infrastructure with dedicated Forward-Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to ensure every deployment moves smoothly from prototype to production