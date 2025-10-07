Applebee’s Amps up Flavor and Menu Innovation on 2 for $25 Menu with NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

PASADENA, Calif., October 07, 2025 — Applebee’s neighborhood-favorite 2 for $25 deal is getting an upgrade with an all-new entrée. For a limited time, guests can enjoy the NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger and NEW Chicken Parmesan Fettucine paired with an appetizer or two side salads for only $25!*

The NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger features a juicy, all-beef patty, stacked with four slices of American cheese and sweet and savory jam on toasted Potato bread, giving guests a deliciously satisfying gooey cheese pull. The entrée is served with tomato basil soup for dipping.

In addition to the NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger, limited-time entrees on the 2 for $25 menu include the NEW Chicken Parmesan Fettucine and Oriental Chicken Salad. Guests can enjoy their choice of two entrees with one of Applebee’s popular appetizers, such as Boneless Wings, Crunchy Onion Rings or Mozzarella Sticks, or two side salads for dine-in, To Go or delivery.

For those that prefer to stick with appetizers, Applebee’s is adding NEW Crispy Pickle Fries to its NEW Ultimate Trio lineup. Served with Mexi-ranch for dipping, guests can enjoy crispy, golden pickle fries tossed in TAJÍN(r), and chile lime seasoning. The Ultimate Trio allows guests to build their own appetizer samplers by selecting three appetizers and mixing and matching them with three dipping sauces for just $14.99.* With a selection of 10 appetizers and 10 dipping sauces to choose from, there are more than 80,000 unique combinations that can be tailored to one’s liking. The Ultimate Trio can be enjoyed for dine-in, To Go and delivery just in time for the NFL Season.

“At Applebee’s, we’re providing more options of what our guests already love – our tasty appetizers and signature 2 for $25 deal,” said Michelle Chin, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Whether snacking solo or dining with a group, our NEW Crispy Pickle Fries and NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger are sure to satisfy savory cravings for an unbeatable deal this fall.”

And that’s not all! Beginning today, Club Applebee’s members will get exclusive access to play the Club Applebee’s NFL Digital Game.** Guests can sign up and opt-in to “spin to play” – and win! With every dine-in visit or online order, participants will receive an email to spin the wheel and win amazing prizes! Club Applebee’s Members will win with every order from a variety of prizes including discounts, free menu items, NFL signed merch and more! For more information, visit Applebees.com/NFLdigitalgame

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!