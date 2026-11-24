CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Nov 24 — AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing, today announced the appointment of Olivier de Saignes as President of Aptar Beauty and a member of Aptar’s Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2027.

Olivier de Saignes has served as President, Aptar Beauty, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, since 2022. During his tenure, he has delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth while strengthening Aptar’s position in one of the world’s most dynamic beauty markets. He has built strong relationships with fast beauty and indie brands, advanced Aptar’s joint venture operations, and led initiatives to optimize costs and strengthen the region’s industrial capabilities.

“Olivier de Saignes is a proven leader with more than two decades of experience in the beauty industry and a strong track record across operations, innovation, commercial leadership and P&L management. He understands both the global beauty market and the increasingly important local and fast-growing brands shaping the industry. Just as importantly, he has demonstrated an ability to grow the business while improving profitability,” said Gael Touya, President and CEO, Aptar.

Throughout his career, Olivier de Saignes has held leadership roles spanning commercial strategy, supply chain, operations, innovation and general management. Earlier in his Aptar career, as Vice President & General Manager, Fragrance EMEA, he and his team launched a new high-value dispensing solution that has become one of the market’s leading technologies. He also led sales for Beauty EMEA, the largest revenue-generating region for the business.

Before joining Aptar, de Saignes spent more than a decade at Albéa and Verescence, two major global manufacturers serving the beauty and fragrance markets. At Albéa, he held progressively senior roles spanning commercial leadership in Europe and helping shape the growth strategy in Asia, with experience in product innovation, pricing and acquisitions. At Verescence, he led global sales and marketing for the perfumery business, helping drive growth, strengthen profitability and support a significant business turnaround. He is a graduate of EDHEC Business School.

Marc Prieur will step down as President of Aptar Beauty and transition to another role within the company, effective January 1, 2027. “I also want to thank Marc Prieur for the contributions he has made to Aptar Beauty over the years. We appreciate his commitment to the company and his continued support,” said Gael Touya.