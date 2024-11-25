Aptech partners with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoI&B) as Exclusive Skilling Partner at IFFI Goa 2024

GOA November 25, 2024: Aptech Limited, a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country for over 38 years, proudly announces its collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoI&B) at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa 2024. The partnership is strategic in nature as it has committed to a 3-year collaboration to nurture and promote talent in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC), and Media & Entertainment industries.

As the title sponsor for IFFI Goa’s Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) event, scheduled from November 21-24, 2024, Aptech collaborated with NFDC to offer a skilling booth for attendees participating in filmmaking. The initiative focused on training youth and aspirants keen to make their careers in the AVGC sector. Aptech’s flagship brands, including Arena Animation, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC), Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech, & The Virtual Production Academy offered attendees and students an immersive and hands on experience in animation, visual effects, theatrical beauty and fashion, among others.

The collaboration aims to identify young Indian cinematic talents, offering them a global platform to showcase emerging voices, recognize excellence across filmmaking disciplines, and foster forward-thinking narratives that reflect India’s aspirations. Launched in 2021, the CMOT talent initiative, by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoI&B) and NFDC, features over 100 participants across 13 filmmaking categories. Participants gained access to masterclasses, panel discussions, and industry insights at Film Bazaar, IFFI’s business arm.

Mr. Neeraj Malik, Chief Business Officer (Enterprise Business Group), Aptech Limited said, “India has immensely talented and passionate individuals who want to work in the creative field, but lack the necessary skillsets to take up these opportunities professionally. We believe there is no dearth of jobs in the market, but a gap exists in having that passion and bearing the skills required to pursue it. At Aptech, we believe in unleashing the potential and adding value to the overall skill building and workforce development of the nation. IFFI Goa’s platform aligns perfectly with this mission as this international festival has been at the pinnacle of creativity and filmmaking in India. We are honoured to contribute to Ministry of Information & Broadcasting & NFDC’s mission with Film Bazaar and Creative Minds of Tomorrow in identifying these talents and creating an ecosystem that offers opportunities for the creative workforce of tomorrow!” Mr. Malik was also part of a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Digital Filmmaking: Building Skills for Tomorrow”, that took place on November 23, 2024, at the Knowledge Series segment of Film Bazaar, the business arm of IFFI. The panel was moderated by Mr. Vijay Vikram Singh, Indian Voice Actor (voice of Bigg Boss India), and had esteemed guests including Shri. Sanjiv Shankar, Joint Secretary, Ministry I&B, Ms. Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, Netflix, Mr. Biren Ghose, Managing Director – Asia Pacific & Global Excom Member for Technicolor Group and Shri. Pankaj Saxena, Head of Department, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The discussion explored recent changes in the AVGC & Media & Entertainment sectors, the evolution of digital filmmaking and technological innovations in India, and the skills needed for incoming talent to excel. Shri. Pankaj Saxena, Head of Department, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) said, “We are proud to collaborate with Aptech as the exclusive Skilling Partner for IFFI Goa 2024. Aptech’s work and contribution to the overall AVGC and Media & Entertainment sector over the last 4 decades has been noteworthy and they have been successful catalysts in ensuring top-notch and well-trained talent enters the M&E workforce. At NFDC, our vision is to build an accessible and innovative platform to attract talent in the M&E workforce and we are optimistic that this collaboration with Aptech will help us achieve this over the long term.”

Aptech’s sectoral expertise and innovative approach are showcased through key event activities, brand integration, and speaking engagements at IFFI Goa 2024. The collaboration solidifies Aptech’s commitment to the media & entertainment and digital media industry, reinforcing its vision to sustainable growth and innovative techniques.