Archer Plans For Air Taxi Trial Participation Under White House eVTOL Pilot Program With U.S. Airlines and Cities

WASHINGTON, September 13, 2025 — Today, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) announced it is aiming to participate in the White House’s newly established eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) alongside U.S. airlines, including United Airlines, and interested cities. This is the first federal initiative designed specifically to accelerate real world electric air taxi operations in the U.S.

Initially outlined in June 2025 as part of the “Unleashing Drone Dominance” Executive Order, the DOT and FAA announced today a framework for cities across the U.S. to participate in the eIPP with OEMs and operators like Archer, unlocking a path to supervised, pre-certification trial operations of eVTOL aircraft in the U.S. as soon as next year.

Archer is now exploring pathways to work together with U.S. airlines, including United Airlines, and interested cities under the new program to design and execute trial operations of Archer’s Midnight aircraft as part of the eIPP. The trials are expected to focus on demonstrating that eVTOL operations are safe, quiet and scalable—key factors in building community trust and support for adoption of this new technology.

“This is a landmark moment for our industry and our country. We have an Administration that is prioritizing the integration of eVTOL operations in U.S. cities ahead of full certification in a pragmatic way. We’ll demonstrate that air taxis can operate safely and quietly,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer Founder and CEO. “These early flights will help cement American leadership in advanced aviation and set the stage for scaled commercial operations in the U.S. and beyond.”

“When United invested in Archer back in 2021, it was because we believed electric flying taxis could redefine how we move around our passengers in and around the cities they are departing and arriving at every day. Today, that vision is closer than ever,” said United Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Leskinen. He continued, “This program underscores President Trump’s and Secretary Duffy’s commitment to American innovation and to bringing advanced technology to market for our customers.”

The eIPP marks the next step in moving from development to deployment, building momentum toward full-scale commercialization in the years ahead. This program will provide critical operational data and community engagement needed to scale this new mode of transportation.