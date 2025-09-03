Archies Appoints Hanisha Gandhi as First Woman Executive Director in its 46-Year Legacy

New Delhi, 3rd September 2025: Archies, India’s most loved gifting and expression brand, has announced the appointment of Hanisha Gandhi as its Executive Director, the first woman and the outsider to ever take up the leadership role in the company’s 46-year journey. This milestone reflects Archies’ commitment to blending its rich legacy with a renewed vision for the future.

Hanisha’s association with Archies spans over 14 years, during which she has consistently contributed to the brand’s growth. Beginning her journey by learning the business from her mentors, she steadily rose through the ranks, most recently serving as Vice President – Sales at Archies, where she played a pivotal role in driving revenue, expanding retail presence, acquiring new customers, and laying the foundation for Archies’ expansion into new markets.

On her appointment, Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Director, Archies, said, “It feels both an honor and a responsibility to be appointed as the first woman Executive Director in Archies’ history. This is not just a personal achievement but a social milestone, showing women everywhere that barriers can and should be broken. My vision is to make Archies reach as many customers as possible, serving them with quality products while balancing tradition with innovation. With personalization, affordability, and sustainable gifting trends, I see Archies evolving into India’s most loved gifting brand once again.”

Looking ahead, Hanisha aims to transform Archies into the country’s most loved gifting brand by making its offerings more accessible, aspirational, and relevant for today’s consumers. She is working on launching a new range of products that are affordable yet aspirational, fulfilling a long-standing customer demand. This will be supported by deeper research into consumer trends, enhanced personalization, and engaging campaigns designed to connect with younger audiences digitally, while continuing to nurture Archies’ loyal customer base.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director, Archies, said, “Hanisha’s appointment marks a defining moment in Archies’ journey. For the first time in 46 years, an outsider has stepped into the role of Executive Director, and the fact that it is a woman leader makes it even more special. Hanisha has been a part of Archies’ story for over a decade, working closely to understand its heartbeat, our customers, and the emotional legacy this brand holds for millions of Indians. Her elevation represents the balance of tradition and change, preserving what Archies has always stood for, while steering it into a future where we engage new generations, expand our reach, and stay relevant in a fast-evolving world of gifting.”

With Hanisha’s leadership, Archies is gearing up for its next chapter of growth, expanding its presence across India, strengthening its digital relevance, and reinventing its role as the nation’s most cherished gifting brand.