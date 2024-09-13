Arena Animation Ahmedabad concludes power packed “New Age Careers for New India: PERSPECTIVES Tour 2024’

Ahmedabad, September 13, 2024: Arena Animation, one of India’s leading animation institutes in the country, is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of ”New Age Careers for New India: PERSPECTIVE Tour 2024’ for the youth in Ahmedabad. The seminar was held on September 11, 2024, Thakorbhai Desai Hall, Ahmedabad. This vibrant platform drew together luminaries from the media and entertainment industry to share their invaluable experiences and insights into the creation of captivating creative works. The event was attended by an over 500+ young aspirants and professionals across the city eager to learn and grow in this creative field, sparking an engaging exchange of ideas.

‘Perspectives’ provides a unique opportunity for participants to gain an insider’s view of the industry, marking a crucial moment for aspiring students. The event, known for attracting passionate participants year after year, hosted numerous students this year as well, who were interested in exploring careers in animation, VFX, multimedia, gaming and web design. Attendees were offered a series of thought-provoking sessions led by distinguished key opinion leaders alongside an insightful dive into the intricate processes behind top-tier animation, visual effects and filmmaking.

Distinguished industry experts, including Dr. Rajeev Rastogi Founder & MD, White Apple LLP & Mr. Bharat Rai De Head of Studio, MIDAS VFX (INDIA) inspired attendees with their invaluable industry insights and in-depth technical knowledge.

Dr. Rajeev Rastogi from White Apple LLP delivered a compelling session on “Making Aspirants Industry-Ready in the World of Visual Effects, Animation, and Technology”.

Mr. Bharat Rai De from MIDAS VFX (India) offered an intriguing perspective on the VFX industry.

The event received an overwhelming response from the attendees, who praised the depth and relevance of the presentations. The discussions highlighted the transformative impact of emerging technologies and offered actionable insights for students and young professionals.

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer – Retail Business, Aptech Limited. ”We are thrilled with the success of ‘New Age Careers for New India: PERSPECTIVES Tour 2024’. The event has truly set a benchmark on how we engage and envision the future of careers in India. I trust that the participation of key opinion leaders and the thought-provoking discussions and insights has immensely benefitted the aspirants keen to pursue new-age careers. Arena Animation is committed to equipping students with new-age skillsets and we urge the young aspirants/ prospects to walk-in to our centres to explore their talent and unleash their creative potential.”

As the consumer increasingly gravitates towards superheroes and formidable creatures, India’s AVGC sector has witnessed unparalleled growth rates in recent years. According to the 24th annual Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023-2027 by PWC across 13 sectors in 53 territories, India’s Media & Entertainment industry is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR, reaching US$73.6 billion by 2027. This surge has attracted numerous international players seeking to tap into India’s talent pool for offshore service delivery.

With a legacy spanning over 25 years, Arena Animation stands as a testament to excellence, fortified by strategic alliances, stellar faculty, and cutting-edge technological tools. The mission remains clear – to equip youth with industry-relevant skills and hone their creativity, build resilience, and encourage teamwork, enabling them to succeed in the workplace where they will have to meet deadlines, deliver presentations, and network with industry peers. Arena Animations remains committed in cultivating a pool of highly employable and successful professionals, ready to make their mark in the dynamic world of media and entertainment.