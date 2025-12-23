Arisinfra Bags INR35 Crore Asphalt Order as Network-Led Model Delivers Higher-Value Infrastructure Wins

Mumbai, India, Dec 23: Arisinfra Solutions Limited (ARISINFRA | 544419 | INE0H9P01028), an execution-led, technology-enabled, asset-light construction materials network, has secured an asphalt order valued at approximately ₹35 crore through its subsidiary, Buildmex Infra Pvt Ltd. The order strengthens Arisinfra’s overall order book momentum and marks a significant step in its expansion into road infrastructure materials.

The order has been awarded by Goswami Infra and involves asphalt supply along with execution- linked works. The win reflects growing customer confidence in Arisinfra’s ability to deliver time-bound, quality-critical infrastructure projects through a model anchored in disciplined execution rather than asset ownership. This project forms part of a broader execution relationship, with additional opportunities expected as corridor works progress.

Commenting on the development, Ronak Morbia, Chairman & Managing Director of Arisinfra Solutions Limited said, “This order validates our execution-led, network-driven approach in an infrastructure segment where reliability and delivery precision are critical. Our ability to scale quickly without owning heavy assets allows us to partner effectively, control execution outcomes, and consistently meet demanding project timelines.”

India’s asphalt segment is inherently execution-led, where performance is driven by coordination, delivery precision, and operational reliability rather than material supply alone. Arisinfra’s early success reflects its strategy of operating as a networked execution platform, combining proven on- ground partners with a technology-enabled operating layer that provides visibility, control, and discipline across complex site environments.

With the ₹35 crore order now secured through Buildmex Infra Pvt Ltd. and active execution underway on major highway infrastructure projects, Arisinfra’s asphalt business has transitioned decisively into live operations. This momentum underscores the scalability of the company’s asset-light, technology- enabled model and its ability to enter execution-intensive categories while converting opportunities into sustainable, high-value business.