Arkade Developers Completes One Year of Public Listing with Strong Growth

Mumbai, September 24, 2025: Arkade Developers, a listed real estate company, today announced the completion of one year of being listed on NSE and BSE following its highly successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), which was oversubscribed by an astounding 107 times and shares of Arkade Developers were listed at a premium of 37% on the NSE and BSE.

Reflecting on this milestone year, Arkade Developers reported strong financial and operational performance. Revenue surged by over 9% to ₹695 crores, while net profit rose by 27.6% to ₹157 crores, showcasing resilience and robust growth despite a competitive real estate market. Earnings per share also grew, reinforcing Arkade’s ability to consistently create long-term shareholder value.

The company delivered its highest-ever pre-sales of ₹773 crores, up 20% year-on-year, and achieved collections of ₹716 crores, up 22%, during FY 2024-25. These results reflect both operational efficiency and deep customer trust. In Q1 FY 2025-26, Arkade sustained this momentum, reporting pre-sales of ₹142 crores (up 17% YoY) and collections of ₹170 crores (up 42% YoY).

In July 2025, Arkade declared a maiden interim dividend of 10%. Significantly, the promoter and whole-time directors chose to forgo their dividends to strengthen the company’s growth trajectory and capital allocation.

On the project development front, Arkade Developers launched Arkade Rare in Bhandup and Arkade Views and Arkade Vistas in Goregaon East, both receiving strong market response. The company also completed and handed over four marquee developments — Arkade Crown (Borivali West), Arkade Prime (Andheri East), Arkade Aura (Santacruz West), and Arkade Aspire (Goregaon East) — taking its delivered portfolio to 31 projects spanning over 5.5 million sq. ft. Currently, Arkade has 2 million sq. ft. under active construction.

Just four months post-listing, Arkade Developers entered the list of India’s Top 1,000 companies by market capitalization, underscoring investor confidence and the company’s upward trajectory.

Mr. Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers, said “For over 39 years, Arkade has been driven by a singular purpose – to create a true sense of belonging while staying rooted in our family-first values. Our IPO journey over the past year has only strengthened this commitment. As we continue to redefine Mumbai’s skyline, our focus remains on delivering projects that elevate lifestyles and stand as a testament to our legacy of trust, quality, and customer-centricity. This is just the beginning of a much larger journey of upgrading the way Mumbai lives and aspires.”

Arkade Developers is set to reshape Mumbai’s skyline with over 10+ upcoming projects across key micro-markets, including Andheri, Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Goregaon, Thane, and Bhandup. With marquee acquisitions such as the iconic 4-acre Filmistan Studios in Goregaon (projected GDV ₹3,200 Cr) and a 6.2-acre land parcel in Thane (projected GDV ₹2,000 Cr), the company’s development pipeline now represents an aggregated projected GDV of ₹12,000 Cr, reinforcing its position as one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing real estate developers.