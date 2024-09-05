Arohan Financial Services Limited Recognised among India’s Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024

September 05th, 2024: In a milestone achievement, Arohan Financial Services Limited, part of the Aavishkaar Group, has been recognised among India’s Best Workplaces TM for Millennials 2024: Top 50 (Large), in an assessment undertaken by the Great Place To Work® Institute. The achievement recognises the organisation’s significant contribution to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For AllTM.
This year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 50 organisations have been recognized, in both Large and Mid-size category, among India’s Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024. The CEO of Great Place to Work India, Mr. Balbir Singh in his letter to our Managing Director wrote, “We applaud the workplaces that epitomize forward-thinking leadership and prioritize the holistic well-being of millennial employees.”