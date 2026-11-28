Omaha, NE, November 28, 2026 — Arrow Sewing, part of the Qraftful™ family of brands, today launched MakerBasics™, a new line of quality, value-priced sewing furniture. The five-piece line can be bought one piece at a time or as a complete suite, so sewists can build a studio that fits their space and budget.

MakerBasics is made for sewists who want quality furniture without committing to a full studio, or a full budget, up front. Every piece comes in a durable white wood-grain finish, and pre-drilled holes and hardware let the pieces attach to one another. A studio can grow over time and still look and work like a matched set.

The line includes:

• MakerBasics™ Sewing Table: Plenty of surface for any project, a manually adjustable machine lift for sewing at just the right height, and an optional custom insert for a flush, flat-sewing surface.

• MakerBasics™ Corner Chest: Stores notions, thread, scissors, and fabric behind a convenient cover. It also holds a serger, freeing up open space in small or large studios.

• MakerBasics™ 4-Drawer Chest: Four transparent bins keep tools organized and easy to find, in a space-saving design.

• MakerBasics™ Cutting Table: A large, flat surface with lots of storage, plus an optional pressing pad and cutting mat.

• MakerBasics™ Serger Table: A small footprint and solid construction give a serger a steady base. It also works as a sewing or cutting table.

Sewists can buy one piece, a few, or the complete five-piece suite, which brings sewing, serging, cutting, and storage together in one studio. MakerBasics suits new and experienced sewists, serger users, crafters, and anyone working with limited space on a budget.

“Sewists shouldn’t have to choose between quality furniture and a price they’re comfortable with,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Qraftful. “MakerBasics gives them a place to start and a way to keep building. Add a table now, storage later, a cutting surface when you’re ready, and every piece fits the studio you’re creating.”